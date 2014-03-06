* February palm oil stocks seen at 1.79 million tonnes * Output for the month likely fell 13 percent from January * Lower exports prevented steeper drop in inventories * Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due March 10, after 0430 GMT By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysian palm oil stocks likely dropped to a five-month low in February as dry weather hurt output, a Reuters poll showed, but lacklustre demand towards the end of the month curbed the fall in inventories. Lower stocks at the world's No.2 producer of palm oil could add more fuel to a recent rally in benchmark prices, which hit a 17-month top of 2,869 ringgit ($880) per tonne this week. A Reuters survey of five traders and planters pegged Malaysian palm oil stocks at 1.79 million tonnes for February, down 7.7 percent from a month ago and the lowest since September when inventories were at 1.78 million tonnes. The country's production of the tropical oil probably fell 13.1 percent from a month ago to 1.31 million tonnes in February as hot and dry weather hindered growth of fresh fruit bunches. "It's been the driest since 1997-1998. There has been less than 30mm of rainfall for the past 46 days," an official at a plantation firm in Malaysia told Reuters on Thursday. "We need to see rain in the next 10 days. Otherwise, it will affect production in 9-10 months time," the official added. Weak export demand in February, however, prevented a steeper drop in stocks, the poll showed. Overseas sales of Malaysian palm products was seen at 1.32 million tonnes, 3.6 percent lower than the 1.37 million tonnes shipped a month ago. Cargo surveyors earlier reported that Malaysia's February exports dropped 2 to 3 percent from January to about 1.24 million tonnes, as demand from major buyers slowed down towards the end of the month. LOCAL CONSUMPTION The median figure from respondents implied domestic consumption in February of around 157,688 tonnes, within the average range between 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes. Malaysian imports of palm oil products likely stood at 15,782 tonnes, the same as January. FACTORS TO WATCH The next three weeks will be crucial for the palm oil market, with the focus on the current drought and a possibility of the return of the El Nino weather phenomenon, said traders and analysts at a key industry meet in Kuala Lumpur this week. Prolonged dry spells in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia - which supply about 85 percent of the world's total palm oil - would disrupt yields and squeeze supplies of the tropical oil, driving prices up. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark futures climbed nearly 10 percent in February - their biggest monthly rise since October. Prices are now on track for their fifth straight weekly gain. But higher prices could prompt buyers to switch to competing edible oils such as soy, sunflower and canola oils that are in ample supply. Demand for palm could, however, pick up in the coming months due to re-stocking ahead of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival, as consumers purchase more of the tropical oil used to make a variety of foods such as biscuits and chocolates. Breakdown of February's estimates (in tonnes): Range Median Production 1,282,624 - 1,327,893 1,312,000 Exports 1,273,090 - 1,500,000 1,320,000 Imports 15,000 - 40,000 15,782 Closing stocks 1,701,000 - 1,913,000 1,785,000 * Official stocks of 1,934,906 tonnes for January, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total February supply of 3,262,688 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in February would be 157,688 tonnes. ($1 = 3.2710 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)