* April palm oil stocks seen at 1.70 mln T vs 1.69 mln T in
March
* Production likely at 1.53 mln T, highest since Dec 2013
* Exports seen rising 3.8 pct to 1.29 mln T
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due May 12, after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 Malaysian palm oil stocks
inched up to a three-month high in April as output of the
tropical oil continued to rise, a Reuters survey ahead of
official data showed, with a pick up in export demand checking a
greater rise in inventories.
Bigger stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second-largest
palm grower, would further weigh on benchmark prices
that have dropped nearly 12 percent since touching 2,916 ringgit
($900) a tonne in March, their highest since September 2012.
The median forecast of six traders and planters surveyed by
Reuters put Malaysian palm stocks at 1.70 million tonnes in
April, their highest since January and up just 0.8 percent from
1.69 million tonnes in March.
Production was seen at a median of 1.53 million tonnes, up
2.4 percent, and the highest level since December 2013.
The market were caught off guard last month when Malaysia's
crude palm oil output jumped 17 percent to 1.50 million tonnes,
after yields recovered faster than expected from crop-damaging
drought earlier this year.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Association, a group of growers, has
estimated that palm oil output in April rose about 3.4 percent
to a similar 1.55 million tonnes, according to a MPOA official.
Malaysian exports of palm products recovered slightly, the
Reuters survey also showed, with the median at 1.29 million
tonnes, up 3.8 percent from 1.24 million tonnes in March.
Cargo surveyors earlier reported that Malaysia's palm
exports in April rose between 1.3 and 1.7 percent to about 1.22
million tonnes compared to a month ago, with bigger imports from
the world's top edible oil buyers India and China, as well as
Pakistan, offseting weaker demand in Europe and the United
States.
FACTORS TO WATCH
Fears that an El Nino weather pattern will heavily disrupt
Southeast Asian palm output this year have begun to fade, with
no signs of an impact in top producers so far.
Oil palm trees typically react to extreme weather - such as
a strong El Nino that can induce drought in the region while
drenching other parts of the world - only several months later.
"Looking at the current weather now, there's plenty of rain
in the evenings which is good for production," said a trader
with a foreign brokerage firm in Malaysia. "El Nino is supposed
to be dry weather. It is not happening on our side yet."
Top grower Indonesia said an El Nino effect is unlikely to
curb output until 2015, and it expects to produce more than 28
million tonnes of palm oil this year.
Demand for palm oil, used as cooking oil and as an
ingredient in foodstuffs ranging from margarine, biscuits and
condensed milk, is slated to pick up this month as buyers
replenish edible oil stocks ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid
al-Fitr celebrated this year in July.
Traders said Indonesia, the world's most populous
Muslim-majority nation, may curb its overseas sales of palm oil
to meet its own domestic consumption needs ahead of the
festive-season.
"Indonesia will cut down on exports from May onwards to
cater to its own need first. So buyers will turn to Malaysia,"
said a Malaysian-based trader whose firm trades with India,
Pakistan and several other Middle Eastern destinations.
"May exports will definitely be better," this second trader
said.
LOCAL CONSUMPTION
The median figures from respondents implied domestic
consumption in April of around 239,483 tonnes, above the average
range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.
Breakdown of April's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,512,116 - 1,587,000 1,533,500
Exports 1,268,462 - 1,310,000 1,290,449
Imports 9,084 - 12,000 10,000
Closing stocks 1,687,709 - 1,794,000 1,701,277
* Official stocks of 1,687,709 tonnes for March, plus the
above estimated output and imports give a total April supply of
3,231,209 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing
stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in April would
be 239,483 tonnes.
($1 = 3.2505 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)