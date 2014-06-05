* May palm oil stocks seen at 1.81 mln T vs 1.77 mln T in
April
* Production likely up 7.1 pct, exports seen 8.0 pct higher
m/m
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due June 10 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Palm oil stocks in Malaysia
likely edged up for a third straight month in May to touch their
highest since the end of January, a Reuters survey showed on
Thursday, as a rise in production outstripped export demand for
the tropical oil.
Stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer,
have grown continuously since the beginning of March due to
higher crude palm oil output amid poor global demand. A further
rise in inventories would add pressure on benchmark palm prices
that are already down nearly 10 percent this year.
The median forecast of six traders, planters and analysts
pegged Malaysian palm stocks at 1.81 million tonnes at end-May,
up 2.4 percent from April and at their highest in four months.
May's palm output was seen rising 7.1 percent to 1.67
million tonnes, according to the survey. Exports were forecast
at 1.36 million tonnes, up 8.0 percent from April.
Cargo surveyors earlier this week reported that Malaysian
palm exports were 8-9 percent higher in May from a month ago.
The rise was slower compared to a 23 percent jump recorded for
the May 1-15 period as global demand unexpectedly lost momentum
in the second half of the month.
Palm demand had been expected to surge in April and May,
with buyers in India, Pakistan and the Middle East restocking
ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in late
June this year and ends with the Eid al-Fitr festival in July.
Festive seasons typically drive up consumption of palm oil,
which is used as cooking oil and as an ingredient in foods
ranging from cookies to chocolate to ice cream.
LOCAL CONSUMPTION
The median figures from respondents implied domestic
consumption in May of around 298,091 tonnes, much higher than
the average range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.
FACTORS TO WATCH
Despite forecasts of a high possibility that the El Nino
weather condition will return this year, planters and traders
expect minimal damage to palm crops for now, although do not
rule out that prices could rebound if there is a severe drought.
"Until now we still see good weather - there's enough rain
and sunlight to encourage fruiting," said a trader with a
foreign commodities brokerage.
"With the current weather, June output will remain good, and
it could rise by another single digit."
El Nino - a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific -
affects wind patterns and can cause extreme dry weather in one
part of the world while drenching other regions.
A majority of weather forecasting models indicate an El Nino
could develop around the middle of the year, according to the
U.N. weather agency. The latest estimates by the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology this week show that the chance of an El
Nino remains at 70 percent.
Demand for palm could turn sluggish if festive-driven buying
fizzles out and further weighs on prices.
"I don't think there will be any tremendous change in the
demand side. I believe demand in June is not going to be that
encouraging," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
Palm futures slid nearly 8 percent in May in their
largest monthly drop since September 2012, hurt by a strong
ringgit, weakness in soy markets and disappointing exports.
But a decision by India, the world's biggest palm oil buyer,
to hold off on hiking its palm import duty could help reduce the
bearish sentiment.
India's new government is not likely to raise duties on
crude or refined palm oil in the short-term, official sources
told Reuters, despite demands by domestic oilseed processors to
cut cheap imports from Indonesia and Malaysia.
Breakdown of May's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,580,000 - 1,758,028 1,667,000
Exports 1,340,000 - 1,450,000 1,361,642
Imports 20,000 - 43,059 35,000
Closing stocks 1,776,000 - 1,889,000 1,808,000
* Official stocks of 1,765,733 tonnes for April, plus the
above estimated output and imports give a total May supply of
3,467,733 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing
stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in May would be
298,091 tonnes.
($1 = 3.2285 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)