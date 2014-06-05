* May palm oil stocks seen at 1.81 mln T vs 1.77 mln T in April

* Production likely up 7.1 pct, exports seen 8.0 pct higher m/m

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due June 10 after 0430 GMT

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 Palm oil stocks in Malaysia likely edged up for a third straight month in May to touch their highest since the end of January, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday, as a rise in production outstripped export demand for the tropical oil.

Stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer, have grown continuously since the beginning of March due to higher crude palm oil output amid poor global demand. A further rise in inventories would add pressure on benchmark palm prices that are already down nearly 10 percent this year.

The median forecast of six traders, planters and analysts pegged Malaysian palm stocks at 1.81 million tonnes at end-May, up 2.4 percent from April and at their highest in four months.

May's palm output was seen rising 7.1 percent to 1.67 million tonnes, according to the survey. Exports were forecast at 1.36 million tonnes, up 8.0 percent from April.

Cargo surveyors earlier this week reported that Malaysian palm exports were 8-9 percent higher in May from a month ago. The rise was slower compared to a 23 percent jump recorded for the May 1-15 period as global demand unexpectedly lost momentum in the second half of the month.

Palm demand had been expected to surge in April and May, with buyers in India, Pakistan and the Middle East restocking ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins in late June this year and ends with the Eid al-Fitr festival in July.

Festive seasons typically drive up consumption of palm oil, which is used as cooking oil and as an ingredient in foods ranging from cookies to chocolate to ice cream.

LOCAL CONSUMPTION

The median figures from respondents implied domestic consumption in May of around 298,091 tonnes, much higher than the average range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.

FACTORS TO WATCH

Despite forecasts of a high possibility that the El Nino weather condition will return this year, planters and traders expect minimal damage to palm crops for now, although do not rule out that prices could rebound if there is a severe drought.

"Until now we still see good weather - there's enough rain and sunlight to encourage fruiting," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage.

"With the current weather, June output will remain good, and it could rise by another single digit."

El Nino - a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific - affects wind patterns and can cause extreme dry weather in one part of the world while drenching other regions.

A majority of weather forecasting models indicate an El Nino could develop around the middle of the year, according to the U.N. weather agency. The latest estimates by the Australian Bureau of Meteorology this week show that the chance of an El Nino remains at 70 percent.

Demand for palm could turn sluggish if festive-driven buying fizzles out and further weighs on prices.

"I don't think there will be any tremendous change in the demand side. I believe demand in June is not going to be that encouraging," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.

Palm futures slid nearly 8 percent in May in their largest monthly drop since September 2012, hurt by a strong ringgit, weakness in soy markets and disappointing exports.

But a decision by India, the world's biggest palm oil buyer, to hold off on hiking its palm import duty could help reduce the bearish sentiment.

India's new government is not likely to raise duties on crude or refined palm oil in the short-term, official sources told Reuters, despite demands by domestic oilseed processors to cut cheap imports from Indonesia and Malaysia.

Breakdown of May's estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median Production 1,580,000 - 1,758,028 1,667,000 Exports 1,340,000 - 1,450,000 1,361,642 Imports 20,000 - 43,059 35,000 Closing stocks 1,776,000 - 1,889,000 1,808,000 * Official stocks of 1,765,733 tonnes for April, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total May supply of 3,467,733 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in May would be 298,091 tonnes.

($1 = 3.2285 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Tom Hogue)