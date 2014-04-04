* March palm oil stocks seen at 1.58 million tonnes * Production likely up 9 percent on month, exports down 3.7 pct * Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due April 10, after 0430 GMT By Anuradha Raghu KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 Malaysia's palm oil stocks likely dropped to a more than three-year low in March as crop-damaging dry weather continued to curb yields, a Reuters poll showed, but weak demand for the tropical oil prevented a steeper drawdown in inventories. Lower stocks in Malaysia, the world's No.2 producer of palm oil after Indonesia, could lift benchmark prices that in March suffered their biggest monthly drop in over a year amid worries of lagging global demand from key consumers. A median survey of six traders and planters polled by Reuters pegged Malaysian stocks at 1.58 million tonnes in March, down 5 percent from February's 1.66 million tonnes. That would place end-stocks at their lowest since February 2011 when palm oil inventories were at 1.48 million tonnes. Malaysia likely churned out 1.39 million tonnes of crude palm oil in March, the poll showed, up 9 percent from February. But this was below a 10-12 percent rise estimated by some of the survey participants. "The drought had a little impact on production ... this is the worst first-quarter drought in the past 30 years, there is an expectation that the impact in 7-9 months will be significantly larger than normal," an official at a plantation firm in Malaysia told Reuters. But lacklustre demand for the tropical oil likely checked the fall in inventories, the poll showed. Malaysian exports of palm oil products in March was seen at 1.30 million tonnes, down 3.7 percent from February. The market is now waiting for data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) due next week to see if a decline in exports extended into March. The country's overseas palm sales have continuously dropped since November 2013, MPOB data shows. Cargo surveyors reported this week that Malaysia's March exports fell 3 percent to about 1.20-1.21 million tonnes compared to a month ago, after major buyers India and China cut back purchases of palm oil. LOCAL CONSUMPTION The median figure from respondents implied domestic consumption in March of around 185,663 tonnes, slightly above the average range of 150,000 to 180,000 tonnes. Malaysian imports of palm oil products likely stood at 10,000 tonnes, compared to February's 8,259 tonnes. FACTORS TO WATCH Market players expect demand ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr to encourage exports and support palm prices April onwards. Buyers typically stock up on the vegetable oil before the month of fasting and feasting. But higher prices of palm, used as a key ingredient in a variety of foodstuff from ice cream to chocolate, could prompt buyers to switch to rival edible oils such as soy, sunflower and canola oils. Traders and industry officials warn that India, the world's biggest edible oil importer, would cut back on palm imports this year in favour of other cheaper oils as price spreads make the tropical oil less attractive. The Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange's palm oil benchmark futures slid 6 percent in March, their biggest monthly drop in over a year after a whopping 10 percent gain in February. Refined palm olein currently trades at about a $20 discount to soy oil <0#AMSOYOIL-AR>, narrower than around $45 at the start of this year and from $300 early 2013. The return of El Nino, however, could damage crops and boost palm oil prices as early as April. Leading analyst Dorab Mistry told an oilseeds conference in Beijing that palm prices could hit 3,000 ringgit ($910) this month if there is confirmation of an El Nino in Southeast Asia. Palm futures are currently at 2,647 ringgit per tonne. But prices will likely trade between 2,600-2,900 ringgit for the rest of the year in the absence of the weather phenomenon, Mistry had said. Breakdown of March's estimates (in tonnes): Range Median Production 1,329,119 - 1,430,000 1,392,620 Exports 1,280,000 - 1,310,000 1,299,939 Imports 8,259 - 15,000 10,000 Closing stocks 1,539,000 - 1,626,292 1,576,500 * Official stocks of 1,659,482 tonnes for February, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total March supply of 3,062,102 tonnes. Based on the median of the export and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in March would be 185,663 tonnes. ($1 = 3.2825 Malaysian Ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)