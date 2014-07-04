* June palm oil stocks seen down 2.2 percent on month

* Production likely down 0.4 percent at 1.65 mln T

* Palm oil exports seen 3.2 percent higher on month

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due July 10 after 0430 GMT

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 Malaysia's June palm oil stocks are set to drop for the first time in four months due to a pick up in overseas sales and as dry weather curbed output, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

A drop in stocks in the world's No.2 palm oil grower would support benchmark Malaysian prices that have plunged 10 percent this year amid lacklustre export demand.

The median forecast of seven traders, planters and analysts pegged Malaysian June end-stocks at 1.80 million tonnes, down 2.2 percent from May, while output is expected to have dropped 0.4 percent to 1.65 million tonnes.

"Production has been quite bad for our estates because of the dry weather. Generally, there's a likelihood it will be down (for the rest of Malaysia) compared to May," said an official with a plantations company, who declined to be named.

Exports of palm oil were forecast at 1.45 million tonnes, up 3.2 percent from May, according to the survey.

Malaysia exported 6.64 million tonnes of palm oil between January-May this year, down about 11 percent on year, according to data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

Cargo surveyors on Monday reported that overseas sales of Malaysian palm oil products were 5-6 percent higher in June compared to a month ago, helped by a pick up in demand from India and China.

LOCAL CONSUMPTION

The median figures from the survey implied domestic consumption in June of around 280,935 tonnes, much higher than the average range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.

Market players had expected Muslim-majority Indonesia and Malaysia to use more palm oil locally ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, which started at the end of June, followed by Eid al-Fitr festival later this month.

FACTORS TO WATCH

Benchmark palm prices posted their biggest quarterly loss in almost two years in the three months to June amid bleak export demand, a strong ringgit and rising stockpiles over the period.

Leading vegetable oil analyst Dorab Mistry has forecast palm oil prices could drop further to between 2,300-2,500 ringgit per tonne over this month largely due to Indonesia's disappointing uptake of palm-based biodiesel.

While demand is expected to be robust at the lower end of this range, Mistry said a rise to near 2,500 ringgit could dampen interest and push up Malaysian stocks to 2.5 million tonnes by November.

The month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast through most of the day, could also result in lower production in top growers Indonesia and Malaysia.

"Despite potentially good rains to help fruit formation in July, output would likely be affected by less harvest days and shorter working hours in the holy month," said Hiro Chai of Malaysia's CIMB Futures.

Output will be further curbed as plantation workers go on holidays for the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Market players will also be watching for signs of the drought-inducing El Nino weather pattern, which could interrupt the formation of palm fruit and hurt yields.

The World Meteorological Organization sees a 60 percent chance of El Nino conditions becoming fully established between June and August, and a 75-80 percent chance in October-December.

The United Nations agency said this year's El Nino will likely peak in the fourth quarter and dissipate after the first few months of 2015.

Breakdown of June's estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median Production 1,574,122 - 1,706,679 1,650,000 Exports 1,400,000 - 1,517,304 1,450,000 Imports 30,000 - 50,000 40,558 Closing stocks 1,750,000 - 1,862,000 1,800,000 * Official stocks of 1,840,377 tonnes for May, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total June supply of 3,530,935 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in June would be 280,935 tonnes.

($1 = 3.187 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)