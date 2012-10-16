(Corrects part of quote in last paragraph to government could
potentially keep quota for "those who have refinereies
overseas", not "those who deserve it")
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR Oct 15 Malaysia may continue
issuing a tax free crude palm oil quota to some firms next year,
a senior industry source told Reuters on Monday, as planters
resist a government plan to abolish the export facility in the
word's No.2 producer of the edible oil.
The source, who has direct knowledge of government policy
making, said some plantation companies had asked the commodities
ministry to make an exception so that firms with refineries
overseas can maintain profit margins.
"There are already some protests. Some of the planters are
asking the government to reconsider and make exceptions," said
the source, who could not be identified as he is not authorised
to speak to the media.
Planters have relied on an annual tax free crude palm oil
export quota of about 3 million tonnes to feed their overseas
refineries, limiting feedstock costs and turning the sector into
one of the most profitable in global agriculture.
Malaysia last week announced plans to scrap the duty free
facility from Jan. 1, 2013 to help refiners, who say margins
have come under pressure as the quota artificially removes crude
palm oil from the market and raises feedstock costs.
"The government last week made a decision to help the
downstream part of the palm oil industry by removing the quota
and keeping the crude palm oil export tax at a manageable
level," said the source, in reference to a plan to cut the tax
to 4.5-8.5 percent from 23 percent currently.
"The big planters want some exceptions and the model is
going to be altered," the source said.
UNDER SCRUTINY
The export quota has come under scrutiny after Indonesia,
the world's top producer, slashed its refined palm oil export
tax to half of the crude grade in September last year that
boosted margins for local processors.
Indonesian exporters were then able to offer cargoes at a
cheaper price, grabbing market share away from Malaysia and
helping to lift stocks in its competitor that hit a record high
of 2.48 million tonnes in September.
Planters at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur on Monday
said the government's announcement last week would hurt future
earnings and affect incomes of small farmers who get higher
domestic palm oil prices for the tax quota.
Keeping farmers happy is key for the government which is
headed for elections within seven months.
"The government needs to be careful and not anger the
farmers," said a trader with a listed plantation company.
"Companies like Felda Global, Sime Darby and IOI are also
important to help as it will boost the feel good factor before
the elections."
Analysts say the government is likely to keep the export
quota for planters that have refineries overseas and remove
those licence holders who did not make use of their facility to
prevent leakages in the system.
"Potentially the government could keep the export quota for
those who have refineries overseas. I think the government
announced their plans early so they could gauge the reaction,"
said Ben Santoso, a plantations analyst with DBS Bank in
Singapore.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage, Editing by Clarence Fernandez)