KUALA LUMPUR Oct 12 Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, is looking at setting export taxes for the crude grade on a monthly basis to better reflect movements in international prices, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

The government will announce in December new crude palm oil export taxes, set to be lower than the current 23 percent duty. The tax will be effective from Jan. 1, said the source, who declined to be identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.

Malaysia announced on Friday that it will discontinue a tax free shipment quota for the grade from Jan. 1. (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Michael Urquhart)