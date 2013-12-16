KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has kept its crude palm oil export tax for January unchanged at 5 percent, a government circular showed on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,549.98 ringgit ($789) per tonne for crude palm oil for January, effectively keeping the export duty at 5 percent. ($1 = 3.23 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)