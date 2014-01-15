KUALA LUMPUR Jan 15 Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has kept its crude palm oil export tax for February unchanged at 5 percent, a government circular showed on Wednesday.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,524.07 ringgit ($770) per tonne for crude palm oil for February, effectively keeping the export duty at 5 percent. ($1 = 3.2635 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Richard Pullin)