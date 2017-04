KUALA LUMPUR Feb 17 Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, has kept its crude palm oil export tax for March at 5 percent, a government circular showed on Monday.

The rate has remained unchanged since December.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,428.05 ringgit ($730) per tonne for crude palm oil for March, keeping the export duty at 5 percent. ($1 = 3.3052 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Himani Sarkar)