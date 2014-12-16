KUALA LUMPUR Dec 16 Malaysia, the
second-largest palm grower, extended its export duty exemption
on crude palm oil until January, a circular from the Malaysian
customs department showed on Tuesday.
Malaysia first scrapped its export taxes for the crude grade
for September and has kept that unchanged until December, as it
looked to encourage overseas sales and cushion the fall in
prices which have tumbled nearly 20 percent this year.
Industry players had expected Malaysia to carry on with duty
free shipments of crude palm oil, and say Indonesia will likely
follow suit as benchmark palm prices struggle to pull
away from five-year lows.
Some market players expect Malaysia to exempt the levy into
March next year.
The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of
2,124.53 ringgit ($608) per tonne for January crude palm oil,
effectively abolishing the export tax duty.
($1 = 3.4925 ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Anand Basu)