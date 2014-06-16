KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, has lowered its crude palm oil export tax for July to 5 percent, a government circular showed on Monday, the first cut after three months.

The rate had been kept unchanged at 5.5 percent since April.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,482.92 ringgit ($771) per tonne for July crude palm oil, effectively lowering the export duty to 5 percent. ($1 = 3.222 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)