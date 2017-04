KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, has kept its crude palm oil export tax for August at 5 percent, a government circular showed on Friday, the same as a month ago.

The rate was lowered to 5.0 percent in July after being kept unchanged at 5.5 percent since April.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,429.57 ringgit ($760) per tonne for August crude palm oil, effectively keeping the export duty at 5 percent. ($1 = 3.1800 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)