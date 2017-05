PANAJI, India, Sept 23 Malaysian crude palm oil prices are expected to jump to 3,000 ringgit a tonne by the October-December quarter, leading edible oil analyst Thomas Mielke said on Friday.

By the midday break, benchmark palm oil futures for December on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange were down 0.9 percent at 2,700 ringgit ($656) a tonne.

Malaysia's palm oil output in 2017 is seen at 20.60 million tonnes against 18.10 million tonnes estimated for this year, Mielke told an industry conference in the beach state of Goa. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)