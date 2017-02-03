NEW DELHI Feb 3 Malaysian palm oil prices could fall by about a fifth to 2,500 ringgit per tonne in June or July, analyst Dorab Mistry told an industry event on Friday.

Palm oil prices "will give a knee-jerk reaction at the first signal of rising production, possibly in early or mid-March," Mistry told an event in New Delhi via video conference.

Benchmark palm oil futures for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange were down by about 0.2 percent at 3,065 ringgit ($692.88) a tonne at 0830 GMT. ($1 = 4.4250 ringgit) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)