PANAJI, India, Sept 23 Malaysian crude palm oil prices are expected to jump to 3,000 ringgit ($728.86) a tonne by the October-December quarter, the highest in four years, as an El Nino weather event curbs yields, a leading edible oil analyst, Thomas Mielke, said on Friday.

Benchmark palm oil futures have already gained 8 percent this year with dryness linked to El Nino hurting palm fruit bunches in top producers Indonesia and Malaysia. Prices hit a five-month peak on Thursday and are now at 2,675 ringgit. The last time they hit 3,000 ringgit was in 2012.

"Palm oil production is recovering from El Nino, but still yields are lower than the most recent five-year average," analyst Thomas Mielke said. "With lower stocks and export demand, palm prices could rally."

Palm oil imports by India, the world's top buyer of edible oils, could hit a record high of 9.4 million tonnes in the 2016/17 season starting October, up from 8.8 million tonnes estimated this year, Mielke said.

Mielke, however, expects palm oil production to pick up next year. Malaysia's palm oil output is expected to climb to 20.60 million tonnes in 2017 against 18.10 million tonnes estimated for this year, he said at industry conference Globoil India.

Earlier in the day, another leading industry analyst, Dorab Mistry, said he expected a strong recovery of almost 6.5 million tonnes in global palm oil production next year.

But unlike Mielke, Mistry expects palm prices to drop to 2,200 ringgit over the next two months.

($1 = 4.1160 ringgit) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)