By Niluksi Koswanage

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 Top palm producer Indonesia's growing refining advantage over No. 2 supplier Malaysia will dominate an annual gathering of the world's palm oil business in Kuala Lumpur next week as traders examine shifts in demand.

Planters, refiners and bankers gather for the Bursa Malaysia Palm Oil Conference from Monday to Wednesday as the market for the tropical oil grows this year at the expense of soyoil, with the South American soy crop damaged by drought.

That and soaring Brent crude oil have lifted benchmark palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia palm oil futures more than six percent in February alone.

But the mood may sour because Indonesian refiners have been offering discounts and taking business away from Malaysian competitors, with last year's cut in processed palm oil export taxes and high supply boosting margins.

"Although the demand for processed palm oil will be bullish in 2012, the Indonesians have a price advantage of at least $100 per tonne for refined palm oil in terms of cost of production," said Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad, Chief Executive of the Malaysian Palm Oil Refiners Association.

"In the beginning of this year, we have received reports from our members that Indonesia is offering a $55 discount per tonne in Pakistan and about $40 discount in India," he said.

That could lead to a drop in refining run rates in Malaysian plants as orders shift to Indonesia, which may see investors at the conference discuss building refineries in a country where two credit rating hikes have lifted it to investment grade.

INDIA AND CHINA

Malaysia is not the only one feeling the heat.

Refiners in India, the world's top edible oil buyer, also fear a hit as traders buy more processed Indonesian palm olein that is only $15-$20 more expensive than the crude grade, with a weak domestic crop spurring imports.

"The import mix is now 40 percent olein and 60 percent crude palm oil. Previously it used to be 15-20 percent olein and 80 percent crude palm oil," said Ashok Sethia, president of the Solvent Extractors Association of India in Mumbai.

"We are pushing for a palm olein tax to be included in the government budget on March 16 but the government will not take that step as a shortage of domestic vegetable oil and inflation are the bigger concern," he said.

China, the second largest palm oil buyer, is also snapping up palm oil cargoes, despite stock levels at ports probably hitting nearly a million tonnes, as traders fear prices will rise in the months to come.

PALM OIL APPEAL GROWS

Chinese traders will depend on palm oil as the South American soy crop withers and traders turn their focus to the U.S. acreage battle, where more lucrative corn could be planted instead of soybeans.

"The market is already aware the South American soybean crop will fall by 10-12 million tonnes, but if U.S soy acreage drops, which is likely, there will be a bullish momentum," said Abah Ofon, a commodity analyst with Standard Chartered Bank.

In contrast, Southeast Asian palm oil output is set to rise for a second year, with Indonesian production growth well ahead of Malaysia's thanks to higher acreage and more oil palms coming into maturity.

"There was strong acreage growth over the past few years from Indonesia that brings more oil palms into maturity now and less chance of erratic weather impacts," said Lim Ah Hong, an agronomist with Malaysian consultancy Gan Ling.

Higher palm oil supply has boosted the appeal of its products. Malaysia's refined palm olein POL-MYRBD-P1 discount over Argentine soyoil SOIL-AR-P1 has risen to a near four-month high, according to Reuters data.

"It will be a very good year all round for palm oil in terms of strong demand from the food sector, but the Malaysian refiners are going to be complaining a lot," said a trader with an Indonesian palm oil firm in Jakarta.

"They had a palm oil refining advantage for over thirty years, so they have to learn to share the pie a bit more," said the trader, who was not authorised to speak to the media. (Additional reporting by Chew Yee Kiat in SINGAPORE; Editing by Paul Tait)