* What: Palm and Lauric Oils Conference & Exhibition Price
Outlook
* When: March. 5-7
* Focus: Weak Malaysian margins, U.S. acreage battle, Asian
demand
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 Top palm producer
Indonesia's growing refining advantage over No. 2 supplier
Malaysia will dominate an annual gathering of the world's palm
oil business in Kuala Lumpur next week as traders examine shifts
in demand.
Planters, refiners and bankers gather for the Bursa Malaysia
Palm Oil Conference from Monday to Wednesday as the market for
the tropical oil grows this year at the expense of soyoil, with
the South American soy crop damaged by drought.
That and soaring Brent crude oil have lifted
benchmark palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia palm oil
futures more than six percent in February alone.
But the mood may sour because Indonesian refiners have been
offering discounts and taking business away from Malaysian
competitors, with last year's cut in processed palm oil export
taxes and high supply boosting margins.
"Although the demand for processed palm oil will be bullish
in 2012, the Indonesians have a price advantage of at least $100
per tonne for refined palm oil in terms of cost of production,"
said Mohammad Jaaffar Ahmad, Chief Executive of the Malaysian
Palm Oil Refiners Association.
"In the beginning of this year, we have received reports
from our members that Indonesia is offering a $55 discount per
tonne in Pakistan and about $40 discount in India," he said.
That could lead to a drop in refining run rates in Malaysian
plants as orders shift to Indonesia, which may see investors at
the conference discuss building refineries in a country where
two credit rating hikes have lifted it to investment grade.
INDIA AND CHINA
Malaysia is not the only one feeling the heat.
Refiners in India, the world's top edible oil buyer, also
fear a hit as traders buy more processed Indonesian palm olein
that is only $15-$20 more expensive than the crude grade, with a
weak domestic crop spurring imports.
"The import mix is now 40 percent olein and 60 percent crude
palm oil. Previously it used to be 15-20 percent olein and 80
percent crude palm oil," said Ashok Sethia, president of the
Solvent Extractors Association of India in Mumbai.
"We are pushing for a palm olein tax to be included in the
government budget on March 16 but the government will not take
that step as a shortage of domestic vegetable oil and inflation
are the bigger concern," he said.
China, the second largest palm oil buyer, is also snapping
up palm oil cargoes, despite stock levels at ports probably
hitting nearly a million tonnes, as traders fear prices will
rise in the months to come.
PALM OIL APPEAL GROWS
Chinese traders will depend on palm oil as the South
American soy crop withers and traders turn their focus to the
U.S. acreage battle, where more lucrative corn could be planted
instead of soybeans.
"The market is already aware the South American soybean crop
will fall by 10-12 million tonnes, but if U.S soy acreage drops,
which is likely, there will be a bullish momentum," said Abah
Ofon, a commodity analyst with Standard Chartered Bank.
In contrast, Southeast Asian palm oil output is set to rise
for a second year, with Indonesian production growth well ahead
of Malaysia's thanks to higher acreage and more oil palms coming
into maturity.
"There was strong acreage growth over the past few years
from Indonesia that brings more oil palms into maturity now and
less chance of erratic weather impacts," said Lim Ah Hong, an
agronomist with Malaysian consultancy Gan Ling.
Higher palm oil supply has boosted the appeal of its
products. Malaysia's refined palm olein POL-MYRBD-P1 discount
over Argentine soyoil SOIL-AR-P1 has risen to a near
four-month high, according to Reuters data.
"It will be a very good year all round for palm oil in terms
of strong demand from the food sector, but the Malaysian
refiners are going to be complaining a lot," said a trader with
an Indonesian palm oil firm in Jakarta.
"They had a palm oil refining advantage for over thirty
years, so they have to learn to share the pie a bit more," said
the trader, who was not authorised to speak to the media.
