KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 The weak El Nino conditions
expected over the next three months are unlikely to disrupt palm
oil output in Southeast Asia, the source of most of the world's
supply, the head of a palm research company said on Monday.
Ling Ah Hong, director at Malaysia-based plantation research
company Ganling Sdn Bhd said that while it is still possible for
El Nino to emerge in the first quarter of the year, it will be
weak and will have little impact on palm output and prices.
"A weak El Nino emerging in Q1 2015 is unlikely to prove a
major catalyst for supply disruption in 2015 ... (or) a spike in
palm prices," said Ling at an industry conference in Kuala
Lumpur.
The absence of a severe weather threat to crude palm oil
production will mean benchmark palm prices will be
driven by global demand factors, oilseed supplies and crude oil
prices, Ling added.
The El Nino weather phenomenon, a warming of sea
temperatures in the Pacific, can drench parts of the globe and
parch others, damaging crops and food supply. Worries about an
El Nino event made many cautious about the palm crop last year.
However, the delayed impact of drought over the past two
years in Indonesia may curb output growth in the top palm
producer. Current dryness in Kalimantan - one of the country's
main growing areas for palm oil - will also check Indonesia's
production between April to September, Ling said.
"The dry weather in Indonesia in the last two years is going
to put a break on supply coming out of Indonesia," he said, and
that will result in below average output growth which may help
support palm prices this year.
Ling expects Indonesian output to rise to 32.43 million
tonnes this year, up slightly from 31.42 million tonnes in 2014.
No.2 grower Malaysia is forecast to produce 20.3 million
tonnes of crude palm oil in 2015, up from 19.7 million tonnes.
The Climate Prediction Center, part of the U.S. National
Weather Service, said earlier this month in a report that the
agency remained on El Nino watch, but said it expects a "weak
event" should the phenomenon emerge.
Benchmark April palm futures were up 0.6 percent at
2,326 ringgit ($653) a tonne by Monday's midday break.
($1 = 3.5630 ringgit)
