KUALA LUMPUR Jan 19 The weak El Nino conditions expected over the next three months are unlikely to disrupt palm oil output in Southeast Asia, the source of most of the world's supply, the head of a palm research company said on Monday.

Ling Ah Hong, director at Malaysia-based plantation research company Ganling Sdn Bhd said that while it is still possible for El Nino to emerge in the first quarter of the year, it will be weak and will have little impact on palm output and prices.

"A weak El Nino emerging in Q1 2015 is unlikely to prove a major catalyst for supply disruption in 2015 ... (or) a spike in palm prices," said Ling at an industry conference in Kuala Lumpur.

The absence of a severe weather threat to crude palm oil production will mean benchmark palm prices will be driven by global demand factors, oilseed supplies and crude oil prices, Ling added.

The El Nino weather phenomenon, a warming of sea temperatures in the Pacific, can drench parts of the globe and parch others, damaging crops and food supply. Worries about an El Nino event made many cautious about the palm crop last year.

However, the delayed impact of drought over the past two years in Indonesia may curb output growth in the top palm producer. Current dryness in Kalimantan - one of the country's main growing areas for palm oil - will also check Indonesia's production between April to September, Ling said.

"The dry weather in Indonesia in the last two years is going to put a break on supply coming out of Indonesia," he said, and that will result in below average output growth which may help support palm prices this year.

Ling expects Indonesian output to rise to 32.43 million tonnes this year, up slightly from 31.42 million tonnes in 2014.

No.2 grower Malaysia is forecast to produce 20.3 million tonnes of crude palm oil in 2015, up from 19.7 million tonnes.

The Climate Prediction Center, part of the U.S. National Weather Service, said earlier this month in a report that the agency remained on El Nino watch, but said it expects a "weak event" should the phenomenon emerge.

Benchmark April palm futures were up 0.6 percent at 2,326 ringgit ($653) a tonne by Monday's midday break.

($1 = 3.5630 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Tom Hogue)