* October palm stocks at 2.17 mln T vs 2.09 mln T in Sept
* Output down 0.2 pct m/m to 1.89 mln T, exports dip 1.4 pct
* Market players eye soy and crude oil markets -trader
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 Malaysian palm oil
inventories rose to their highest level in 20 months at the end
of October, industry data showed on Monday, as export demand
from key buyers dipped and production in the second-largest
producer eased less than expected.
The rise in stockpiles in the world's No.2 palm grower was
just above market estimates, but could still weigh on prices
that are moving up after plunging to over 5-year lows.
"It's slightly bearish and may pressure prices in the
afternoon, but because it has been anticipated, the impact won't
be that drastic on the market," said a trader with a foreign
commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.
Palm oil end-stocks in Malaysia rose 3.7 percent from a
month ago to 2.17 million tonnes, industry regulator the
Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported on Monday.
A Reuters poll had expected stocks to rise to a March 2013
high of 2.16 million tonnes, with estimates ranging between
2.12-2.22 million tonnes.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the month of
October fell 1.4 percent to 1.61 million tonnes, slightly below
expectations for a 3.1 percent fall, the MPOB said. Crude palm
oil production fell 0.2 percent to 1.89 million tonnes.
Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark January contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.6 percent to
2,209 ringgit ($664) per tonne.
Traders and analysts say external factors like prices of
rival soy and crude oil will also give direction to benchmark
Malaysian futures.
"We are looking at external factors too. If crude and
soybeans continue to slide, it will put a lot of pressure on our
(palm) market," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.
Palm production in Malaysia is expected to weaken as the
monsoon season unfurls towards the year-end, bringing
thunderstorms and floods which hinder harvesting and
transportation.
($1 = 3.328 Malaysian ringgit)
