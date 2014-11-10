* October palm stocks at 2.17 mln T vs 2.09 mln T in Sept

* Output down 0.2 pct m/m to 1.89 mln T, exports dip 1.4 pct

* Market players eye soy and crude oil markets -trader (Adds trader comment, palm prices)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 Malaysian palm oil inventories rose to their highest level in 20 months at the end of October, industry data showed on Monday, as export demand from key buyers dipped and production in the second-largest producer eased less than expected.

The rise in stockpiles in the world's No.2 palm grower was just above market estimates, but could still weigh on prices that are moving up after plunging to over 5-year lows.

"It's slightly bearish and may pressure prices in the afternoon, but because it has been anticipated, the impact won't be that drastic on the market," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.

Palm oil end-stocks in Malaysia rose 3.7 percent from a month ago to 2.17 million tonnes, industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) reported on Monday.

A Reuters poll had expected stocks to rise to a March 2013 high of 2.16 million tonnes, with estimates ranging between 2.12-2.22 million tonnes.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products in the month of October fell 1.4 percent to 1.61 million tonnes, slightly below expectations for a 3.1 percent fall, the MPOB said. Crude palm oil production fell 0.2 percent to 1.89 million tonnes.

Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark January contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.6 percent to 2,209 ringgit ($664) per tonne.

Traders and analysts say external factors like prices of rival soy and crude oil will also give direction to benchmark Malaysian futures.

"We are looking at external factors too. If crude and soybeans continue to slide, it will put a lot of pressure on our (palm) market," the Kuala Lumpur-based trader added.

Palm production in Malaysia is expected to weaken as the monsoon season unfurls towards the year-end, bringing thunderstorms and floods which hinder harvesting and transportation.

($1 = 3.328 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Michael Perry)