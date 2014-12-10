* November palm stocks at 2.28 mln T vs 2.17 mln T in Oct

* Output down 7.5 pct m/m to 1.75 mln T, exports weaken by 6.1 pct

* Investors optimistic that Dec output, stocks will ease -trader (Adds trader comment, palm prices)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 Malaysian palm oil end-stocks grew to their largest in 21 months in November despite easing supply in the world's No.2 producer, swollen as demand for the tropical oil remained sluggish, industry data showed on Wednesday.

That could pile more pressure on benchmark Malaysian prices that have fallen nearly 20 percent, hammered recently as crude oil markets plunged to their lowest in over five years.

November end-stocks in Malaysia rose 5.2 percent from a month ago to 2.28 million tonnes, their highest since Feb. 2013, said industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB). That was slightly lower than a Reuters poll for stocks to hit 2.29 million tonnes.

Traders were hopeful that the climb in stocks could show that inventories had peaked in November, but that would mean that palm output would need to drop faster in December to cope with dwindling exports as some countries cut back purchases of the tropical oil that solidifies in winter.

"December output - that's the ultimate question. For now the market is trading on optimism that the forward numbers will be good," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in Kuala Lumpur.

"Output usually falls in December because of the seasonally lower cycle. I think it will be a double digit fall of around 10 percent for December."

November output dropped 7.5 percent to 1.75 million tonnes - more than expected. Planters said heavy rains and floods in parts of Peninsular Malaysia in November had hindered harvesting and reduced oil extraction rates, with yields further affected by tree stress from a drought earlier in the year.

Palm exports in November fell 6.1 percent to 1.51 million tonnes, the MPOB said.

Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark February contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.9 percent to 2,148 ringgit ($618) per tonne.

Steep losses in global crude oil markets and falling soyoil prices have stoked worries that buyers could shift food and fuel demand away from palm, although the weaker ringgit has provided some cushion.

Cheaper crude prices dent appetite for palm oil as a "green" additive for discretionary blending of biofuels.

($1 = 3.4750 ringgit) (Editing by Joseph Radford)