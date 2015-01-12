* December palm stocks at 2.01 mln T vs 2.28 mln T in Nov
* Output tumbles 22 pct m/m to 1.36 mln T, exports up 0.4
pct
* Malaysia's 2014 output at record 19.67 mln T, above f'cast
19.52 mln T
* Tight palm supplies to underpin palm prices-trader
(Adds trader comment, palm prices)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 Malaysian palm oil
inventories fell to their lowest in five months at the end of
December after monsoon rain and flooding curbed production in
the second-largest grower, official data showed on Monday.
The fall was slightly bigger than expected and could bolster
benchmark palm prices, which have raced up nearly 25
percent from five-year lows hit in September to touch six-month
highs of 2,383 ringgit last week.
Industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board reported
that palm stocks fell 11.6 percent in December from a month
before to 2.01 million tonnes, their lowest since July and just
below market estimates of 2.02 million tonnes.
December crude palm oil production plunged 22 percent from
November to 1.36 million tonnes, compared with estimates of a 23
percent decline in a Reuters poll of planters, traders and
analysts. The drop was greater than the fall of as much as 15
percent expected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Total Malaysian output for 2014 rose to a record high of
19.67 million tonnes from 19.22 million tonnes in 2013, thanks
to robust yields between July to September.
Overseas sales of palm and palm products came to 1.52
million tonnes in December, up 0.4 percent from November, the
MPOB said.
"The stocks and output data is more or less supportive to
the market, but the poor demand for this month may limit the
gain," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage in
Kuala Lumpur.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported on Monday
that shipments of Malaysian palm fell 12.7 percent from Jan.
1-10 compared with the same period last month.
Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark March contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 0.2 percent to
2,352 ringgit ($662) per tonne.
Planters and traders say the monsoon flooding last month
disrupted the harvesting, transporting and crushing of palm
fruit as it forced estates and mills to shut.
The flooding, which local authorities say was the worst in
five decades, killed dozens and forced nearly a quarter of a
million people to leave their homes.
Further rain and flooding could dent output in January.
"There's some tightness for the nearby supply of oil," the
Kuala Lumpur-based trader added. "As long as the tightness is
there, the market will remain supportive."
($1 = 3.5525 ringgit)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)