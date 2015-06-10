* May palm stocks up 2.5 pct m/m to 2.24 mln T vs 2.19 mln T
in April
* May CPO production rose 6.9 pct to highest since Oct. 2014
* Exports surge 37.3 pct, biggest monthly rise in 8-1/2 yrs
(Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks
rose for a third straight month in May to hit their highest in
six months as stronger production offset robust overseas sales
of the tropical oil, industry regulator data showed on
Wednesday.
The rise in inventories may pull the plug on a rally that
pushed benchmark palm prices to a three-month peak of
2,362 ringgit this week, buoyed by higher targets for biodiesel
use and a fall in the ringgit to a nine-year low.
Prices on the August contract were trading at 2,295 ringgit
($612) a tonne on Wednesday, easing from Monday's high as
traders booked profits before the data. Trading on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives exchange will resume at 0700 GMT.
Inventories in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm
producer, rose 2.5 percent from a month ago to 2.24 million
tonnes at end-May, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) figures
showed, the highest since November. Traders had expected stocks
to drop 2.4 percent to 2.14 million tonnes.
"If you look at inventory and production numbers, both are
above market estimates," said David Ng of Phillip Futures in
Kuala Lumpur. "The market will react negatively going forward."
Exports of palm oil and palm oil products surged 37.3
percent to 1.6 million tonnes, the largest month-on-month rise
in 8-1/2 years and ahead of forecasts for a 36.6 percent rise.
MYPOME-PO
The surge was due to buyers restocking ahead of the Muslim
holy month of Ramadan in mid-June, when communal fasting and
feasting tends to drive up consumption of edible oils.
But Malaysia's crude palm oil output also jumped, rising 6.9
percent to 1.81 million tonnes. The result was at the top end of
forecasts in a Reuters poll, and above the 1.78 million tonnes
estimated by growers' group the Malaysian Palm Oil Association.
Palm prices last week clocked their biggest weekly rise in
four months, tracking a rally in soyoil markets on the back of
increased biodiesel targets in both the United States and
Malaysia.
But demand for food may have begun to taper off, with cargo
surveyor data showing signs of a slow-down in buying interest.
Exports between June 1-10 edged up 2.2 percent from the same
period in May, versus a 41.3 percent jump from May 1-10 to
April, Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.
"It depends whether the Middle East countries will continue
to purchase in next few weeks," Ng said. "If you see it has
started to taper off, then they've pretty much done restocking."
($1 = 3.7500 ringgit)
(Editing by Richard Pullin)