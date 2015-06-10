* May palm stocks up 2.5 pct m/m to 2.24 mln T vs 2.19 mln T in April

* May CPO production rose 6.9 pct to highest since Oct. 2014

* Exports surge 37.3 pct, biggest monthly rise in 8-1/2 yrs (Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks rose for a third straight month in May to hit their highest in six months as stronger production offset robust overseas sales of the tropical oil, industry regulator data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in inventories may pull the plug on a rally that pushed benchmark palm prices to a three-month peak of 2,362 ringgit this week, buoyed by higher targets for biodiesel use and a fall in the ringgit to a nine-year low.

Prices on the August contract were trading at 2,295 ringgit ($612) a tonne on Wednesday, easing from Monday's high as traders booked profits before the data. Trading on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives exchange will resume at 0700 GMT.

Inventories in Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm producer, rose 2.5 percent from a month ago to 2.24 million tonnes at end-May, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) figures showed, the highest since November. Traders had expected stocks to drop 2.4 percent to 2.14 million tonnes.

"If you look at inventory and production numbers, both are above market estimates," said David Ng of Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur. "The market will react negatively going forward."

Exports of palm oil and palm oil products surged 37.3 percent to 1.6 million tonnes, the largest month-on-month rise in 8-1/2 years and ahead of forecasts for a 36.6 percent rise. MYPOME-PO

The surge was due to buyers restocking ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in mid-June, when communal fasting and feasting tends to drive up consumption of edible oils.

But Malaysia's crude palm oil output also jumped, rising 6.9 percent to 1.81 million tonnes. The result was at the top end of forecasts in a Reuters poll, and above the 1.78 million tonnes estimated by growers' group the Malaysian Palm Oil Association.

Palm prices last week clocked their biggest weekly rise in four months, tracking a rally in soyoil markets on the back of increased biodiesel targets in both the United States and Malaysia.

But demand for food may have begun to taper off, with cargo surveyor data showing signs of a slow-down in buying interest.

Exports between June 1-10 edged up 2.2 percent from the same period in May, versus a 41.3 percent jump from May 1-10 to April, Intertek Testing Services said on Wednesday.

"It depends whether the Middle East countries will continue to purchase in next few weeks," Ng said. "If you see it has started to taper off, then they've pretty much done restocking."

($1 = 3.7500 ringgit) (Editing by Richard Pullin)