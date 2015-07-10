(Adds analyst comment, palm prices, details)

* June palm stocks down 4.3 pct m/m to 2.15 mln T

* June CPO production dropped 2.6 pct to 1.77 mln T

* Exports climbed 5.2 pct m/m at 1.7 mln T

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks in June dropped for the first time since February to 2.15 million tonnes as output declined in the world's second biggest producer of the tropical oil and exports rose during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The drop in inventories, together with the decline in the ringgit to a 16-year low, may help lift benchmark palm prices that fell to a six-week low of 2,132 ringgit a tonne on Wednesday.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed that inventories in June fell 4.33 percent from a revised 2.24 million tonnes at end-May, the first monthly drop since February.

A Reuters poll had pegged stockpiles to fall 5.4 percent to 2.12 million tonnes, based on a median survey of five planters, traders and analysts.

Malaysia's crude palm oil (CPO) production fell 2.58 percent to 1.76 million tonnes, according to MPOB data, slightly lower than the forecast of 1.77 million tonnes in the Reuters poll.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil rose 5.19 percent to 1.69 million tonnes for June, driven by the absence of CPO export taxes during the month and Ramadan demand. The Reuters poll had put the figure at 1.68 million tonnes. MYPOME-PO

During Ramadan, which began in June this year, Muslims feast in the evenings after day-long fasts, leading to higher use of palm oil for cooking.

The increase in exports also comes in anticipation of Indonesia's plan to impose levies of $50 per tonne on CPO exports and $30 a tonne on processed palm oil in July. Indonesia is the world's top producer and exporter of palm oil.

The pickup in exports was also in part driven by India, whose shipments outweighed a drop in demand from China and Europe, said Voon Yee Ping, an analyst at Kenanga Research.

Voon attributed India's demand to the draught affecting the country's crop yield, and the festive season of Ramadan. "With Deepavali coming up, too, we're looking at a second-half demand of almost 10 million tonnes."

However, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that Malaysian palm exports dropped 32.5 percent over July 1-10 from the same period in June.

Malaysian palm oil was trading at 2,185 ringgit ($577.13) a tonne on Friday, recovering from Wednesday's six-week low buoyed by an uptick in Asian stock markets. ($1 = 3.7860 ringgit) (Reporting by Emily Chow; Writing by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Tom Hogue)