* Jan palm stocks at 1.77 mln T vs 2.02 mln T in Dec
* Output down 15 pct m/m to 1.16 mln T, weakest since Feb
2011
* Exports down 22.1 pct from December
(Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Malaysian palm oil
end-stocks shrunk to their lowest in six months as the aftermath
of flooding in the Borneo region reduced production to its
weakest since February 2011, data from the industry regulator
showed on Tuesday.
The drop in stocks could add fuel to a rally in benchmark
prices, which last week recorded their biggest weekly
climb in six years, after the world's No. 1 producer Indonesia
approved a near-threefold rise in biodiesel subsidies that is
expected to boost palm consumption.
The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) said inventories in
Malaysia, the No.2 palm producer, fell 12.2 percent in January
to 1.77 million tonnes, touching their lowest since July.
The smaller stocks, in line with a Reuters poll, were mostly
attributed to a plunge in January crude palm oil production,
which fell 15 percent to 1.16 million tonnes from December -
slightly more than estimates for a 13 percent decline.
Lacklustre export demand stemmed a further drop in stocks.
Exports of Malaysian palm oil fell 22.1 percent in January to
1.18 million tonnes, according to the MPOB. Shipments of
biodiesel nearly halved to 10,490 tonnes compared with December.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reported earlier
that shipments of Malaysian palm oil fell 16 percent in the
first 10 days of February, compared with the same period last
month, due to poor demand from key buyers India and China.
Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark April contract on
the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 1 percent to trade
at 2,339 ringgit ($653) per tonne.
"The MPOB figures are relatively neutral to prices," said
Chandran Sinnasamy, a trader at LT International Futures in
Malaysia.
"The bulls may attempt to push above 2,350 ringgit to
attract another rally to take profits. Failure may soften prices
to 2,270-2,300 ringgit," he added.
Market participants say the increase in Indonesia's
biodiesel subsidises have helped palm oil garner a more
supportive outlook as it may translate to more stocks being
blended into biofuel.
However, any gains may face stiff headwinds from soaring
supplies of rival oilseeds and volatile crude oil markets which
could dent the tropical oil's food and fuel uptake.
($1 = 3.5800 ringgit)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)