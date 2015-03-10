* Feb palm stocks at 1.74 mln T, down 1.5 percent m/m
* Output down 3.4 pct m/m to 1.12 mln T, weakest since Feb
2011
* Exports plunge 18.4 pct m/m, lowest since July 2007
(Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks
sank to a seven-month low at February-end as floods in Borneo
and less working days due to the Lunar New Year break cut output
levels, but the drop was smaller than expected as overseas sales
hit their weakest since 2007.
While lower stockpiles in Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm
oil producer after Indonesia, could support benchmark prices of
the tropical oil, a bleak export demand outlook amid
ample supplies of rival soyoil means gains will be capped.
"Everything is not exactly dandy on the export front," said
Lingam Supramaniam, director at Malaysia-based commodities firm
Pelindung Bestari. "We anticipate lots of competition from
Indonesia and South America as we move forward."
Data released by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) on
Tuesday showed inventories fell 1.5 percent from a month ago to
1.74 million tonnes, their smallest since July.
A Reuters poll had pegged stockpiles to fall 3 percent to an
eight-month low of 1.67 million tonnes.
Malaysia's crude palm oil production fell 3.4 percent to
1.12 million tonnes, their weakest since February 2011, just
slightly more than estimates of 1.13 million tonnes.
Poor export demand, however, prevented a steeper drop in
stocks. The MPOB said shipments of Malaysian palm oil tumbled
18.4 percent to 971,640 tonnes. The last time Malaysian exports
were this weak was in July 2007 when only 947,697 tonnes were
shipped, according to Reuters data. MYPOME-PO
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services data released
earlier showed that Malaysian palm oil exports fell 12.3 percent
between March 1-10 from the corresponding period last month, as
Europe and China slashed imports of the tropical oil.
Ahead of the MPOB report, the benchmark May contract on the
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 2,257
ringgit ($611) a tonne, down for a fifth day.
Leading vegetable oil analysts at a palm conference last
week said they expect palm prices to rise in the near term on
tighter supplies at top growers Indonesia and Malaysia, but
painted a gloomy outlook for the second half citing a robust
recovery in output and lacklustre demand.
"Albeit trying to clutch the straw of optimism from the
end-stocks, production will gain traction in the coming months
and prices will certainly re-test fresh lows, before it turns
better," said Lingam in Kuala Lumpur.
($1 = 3.6935 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)