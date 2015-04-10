* March palm stocks at 1.87 mln T, up 7 pct m/m

* CPO production surge 33.3 pct m/m to 1.49 mln T, beats estimates for 18 pct rise

* Exports up 21.5 pct m/m (Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks in March rose for the first time in four months to 1.87 million tonnes as a stronger-than-expected recovery in yields overtook exports of the tropical oil, data from industry regulator showed on Friday.

The country also saw a record month-over-month rise in palm oil production in March, according to Reuters data.

Bigger supplies of palm, the world's most traded vegetable oil, may weigh on benchmark prices as the market grapples with an abundance of rival edible oils and weak crude markets, which have dampened buyers' appetite for palm to make food and biofuel.

Malaysia palm was trading at 2,132 ringgit ($585) a tonne on Friday, after falling over 6 percent in March - its worst monthly showing since August.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed that inventories rose 7 percent from 1.74 million tonnes a month ago, their first monthly rise since November, and bringing stocks to their loftiest since December.

Respondents' forecasts for stocks in a Reuters survey ranged from a 2 percent drop to a 10 percent rise.

Production of palm oil in Malaysia, however, surged above expectations. MPOB data reported output rose 33.3 percent to 1.49 million tonnes, beating market estimates for an 18 percent rise, as well as planters' estimates for a 27 percent rise.

Market players said the strong recovery in yields, which until last month continuously weakened since August, is proof that palm trees have now entered a higher production cycle.

"Production is indeed a surprise, and will most likely paint a negative tone for the next (trading) session," said David Ng of Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

"We see a positive sign that exports picked up, but it was not tantamount to the pick up in production, which caused an increase in inventories," Ng added.

Overseas sales of the tropical oil in March climbed 21.5 percent to 1.18 million tonnes, recovering from sluggish demand a month ago when shipments tumbled to an eight-year low. MYPOME-PO

Investors are keeping a close gauge on demand for palm, which recorded a strong improvement early this month.

Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that Malaysian palm exports rose 24 percent between April 1-10 from the same period last month, as buyers purchased bigger volumes of refined palm olein.

"It's still too early to gauge how good exports will be in April, but if this momentum continues, the market will find a support ground," Ng added. ($1 = 3.6460 ringgit) (Editing by Anand Basu)