* March palm stocks at 1.87 mln T, up 7 pct m/m
* CPO production surge 33.3 pct m/m to 1.49 mln T, beats
estimates for 18 pct rise
* Exports up 21.5 pct m/m
By Anuradha Raghu
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 Malaysian palm oil stocks
in March rose for the first time in four months to 1.87 million
tonnes as a stronger-than-expected recovery in yields overtook
exports of the tropical oil, data from industry regulator showed
on Friday.
The country also saw a record month-over-month rise in palm
oil production in March, according to Reuters data.
Bigger supplies of palm, the world's most traded vegetable
oil, may weigh on benchmark prices as the market grapples with
an abundance of rival edible oils and weak crude markets, which
have dampened buyers' appetite for palm to make food and
biofuel.
Malaysia palm was trading at 2,132 ringgit ($585)
a tonne on Friday, after falling over 6 percent in March - its
worst monthly showing since August.
Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed that
inventories rose 7 percent from 1.74 million tonnes a month ago,
their first monthly rise since November, and bringing stocks to
their loftiest since December.
Respondents' forecasts for stocks in a Reuters survey ranged
from a 2 percent drop to a 10 percent rise.
Production of palm oil in Malaysia, however, surged above
expectations. MPOB data reported output rose 33.3 percent to
1.49 million tonnes, beating market estimates for an 18 percent
rise, as well as planters' estimates for a 27 percent rise.
Market players said the strong recovery in yields, which
until last month continuously weakened since August, is proof
that palm trees have now entered a higher production cycle.
"Production is indeed a surprise, and will most likely paint
a negative tone for the next (trading) session," said David Ng
of Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.
"We see a positive sign that exports picked up, but it was
not tantamount to the pick up in production, which caused an
increase in inventories," Ng added.
Overseas sales of the tropical oil in March climbed 21.5
percent to 1.18 million tonnes, recovering from sluggish demand
a month ago when shipments tumbled to an eight-year low.
Investors are keeping a close gauge on demand for palm,
which recorded a strong improvement early this month.
Cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services showed that
Malaysian palm exports rose 24 percent between April 1-10 from
the same period last month, as buyers purchased bigger volumes
of refined palm olein.
"It's still too early to gauge how good exports will be in
April, but if this momentum continues, the market will find a
support ground," Ng added.
($1 = 3.6460 ringgit)
(Editing by Anand Basu)