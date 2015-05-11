* April palm stocks up 17.6 pct m/m, at highest since November

* April CPO production rise 13.3 pct, exports fall 0.6 pct (Adds trader comment, palm prices, details)

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 Malaysian palm oil stocks in April rose to a five-month high as accelerating crude palm oil output in the world's No.2 producer offset weaker exports, data from industry regulator showed.

Higher inventories could weigh on benchmark palm prices , which have shed nearly 5 percent this year, although market players say factors such as firm comparative soy and oil markets may lend support to the tropical oil.

Data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed April inventories rose 17.6 percent from a month ago to 2.19 million tonnes, beating market estimates and the highest since November.

A median forecast in a Reuters poll suggested stocks rose 14.3 percent to 2.13 million tonnes.

Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 13.3 percent to 1.69 million tonnes, above forecasts for a 11.5 percent rise, as yields in top palm-growing Borneo states Sabah and Sarawak picked up pace, the data showed on Monday.

"The stocks are higher than what the market expected and production keeps rising, which is another concern," said Chandran Sinnasamy, head of dealing at LT International Futures in Malaysia.

"Overall it's bearish ... Maybe there might be some initial impact to bring prices lower, but this may not sustain," he said, adding that prices could hold at a support between 2,100-2,120 ringgit per tonne. The benchmark July contract is currently at 2,172 ringgit ($603.08).

Malaysia's exports of palm oil, used in everything from food to cosmetics and biofuels, fell 0.6 percent to 1.18 million tonnes last month, the weakest for April since 2007. MYPOME-PO

While export demand has shown signs of a strong recovery in May, traders are sceptical on whether it can be sustained.

Data from cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services shows Malaysian palm exports between May 1-10 jumped over 40 percent from a month ago, as India and Europe doubled purchases and buyers snapped up duty-free cargoes of the crude grade.

Benchmark palm prices last week recorded their biggest weekly gain in three months after top producer Indonesia approved a regulation that requires exporters to pay a levy of $50 per tonne on crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil products.

The policy, expected to take effect by the third week of May, is aimed at funding Indonesian biodiesel subsidies. According to analysts and rating agencies, the levy will crimp planters' earnings in the near term but be overall supportive to the palm industry in the long run.

($1 = 3.6030 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)