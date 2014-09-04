* August palm stocks seen up 16.4 pct on month to 1.96 mln T

* Production estimated up 15 pct, exports seen dropping 6.7 pct

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Sept. 10 after 0430 GMT

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 Malaysian palm oil stocks at the end of August likely jumped to their loftiest in seven months as higher output due to crop-friendly weather outstripped poor export demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

Rising stockpiles at the world's No.2 producer of the tropical oil could further drag on benchmark Malaysian prices that have already dropped 25 percent this year and are currently mired near five-and-a-half-year lows.

The median survey of five planters, traders and analysts estimate August inventories in Malaysia rose 16.4 percent from a month ago to 1.96 million tonnes, their highest since January.

Poll respondents said the rise in stockpiles was due to good weather that encouraged fruit formation as well as better harvesting activity than July as plantation workers returned from their holidays for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.

The poll showed that output likely rose 15 percent from a month ago to 1.92 million tonnes in August.

"There has been a very strong rebound throughout Malaysia for August production," said an official at a plantation firm with estates in Malaysia and Indonesia.

"Muslim employess returning after holidays, dry weather vanishing and much better rainfall, together with good sunshine hours, has made it a bumper crop throughout Malaysia."

The poll participants pegged Malaysian palm oil exports at 1.35 million tonnes for August, down 6.7 percent from July.

Latest cargo surveyor data show palm oil exports fell about 5 percent in August, recovering from steeper losses recorded earlier in the month, as a surge in demand from India helped offset weaker imports by China and Europe.

LOCAL CONSUMPTION

The median figures from the survey implied domestic consumption in August of about 303,624 tonnes, above the average range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.

FACTORS TO WATCH

Forecasts for bumper supplies of rival edible oils and for a bigger Southeast Asian palm output pushed the benchmark palm contract below 2,000 ringgit at the end of August - when prices posted their biggest monthly drop since September 2012.

Earlier this week, palm prices plunged to 1,914 ringgit ($602) per tonne - their lowest since early 2009.

"Let us face the reality that palm output is gaining pace to coincide with the already-spillover supply of global oilseeds. It looks like a perfect storm," said CIMB Futures analyst Hiro Chai in Kuala Lumpur.

Planters and traders added that crop-friendly weather could pave the way for even bigger palm yields in September and push up stockpiles to above 2 million tonnes.

Bigger supply of soybeans for crushing would weaken prices of soyoil and turn price-sensitive buyers away from palm oil.

Chai added that as competition between edible oils stiffens, palm oil will have to widen its discount to rival soy oil in order to attract a bigger share of global demand.

Refined palm olein currently trades at around a $90 discount to soy oil <0#AMSOYOIL-AR>.

"Unless palm price correction has reached a level where there is $150 per tonne discount to soyoil, we shall not see palm prices appealing enough to compete with European rapeseeds and American soy," Chai said.

Breakdown of August's estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median Production 1,815,000 - 2,040,375 1,915,454 Exports 1,230,218 - 1,390,000 1,350,000 Imports 13,308 - 30,000 14,154 Closing stocks 1,891,000 - 2,100,000 1,957,000 * Official stocks of 1,681,016 tonnes for July, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total August supply of 3,610,624 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in August would be 303,624 tonnes.

($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)