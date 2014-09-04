* August palm stocks seen up 16.4 pct on month to 1.96 mln T
* Production estimated up 15 pct, exports seen dropping 6.7
pct
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Sept. 10 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 Malaysian palm oil stocks
at the end of August likely jumped to their loftiest in seven
months as higher output due to crop-friendly weather outstripped
poor export demand, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.
Rising stockpiles at the world's No.2 producer of the
tropical oil could further drag on benchmark Malaysian prices
that have already dropped 25 percent this year and are
currently mired near five-and-a-half-year lows.
The median survey of five planters, traders and analysts
estimate August inventories in Malaysia rose 16.4 percent from a
month ago to 1.96 million tonnes, their highest since January.
Poll respondents said the rise in stockpiles was due to good
weather that encouraged fruit formation as well as better
harvesting activity than July as plantation workers returned
from their holidays for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr festival.
The poll showed that output likely rose 15 percent from a
month ago to 1.92 million tonnes in August.
"There has been a very strong rebound throughout Malaysia
for August production," said an official at a plantation firm
with estates in Malaysia and Indonesia.
"Muslim employess returning after holidays, dry weather
vanishing and much better rainfall, together with good sunshine
hours, has made it a bumper crop throughout Malaysia."
The poll participants pegged Malaysian palm oil exports at
1.35 million tonnes for August, down 6.7 percent from July.
Latest cargo surveyor data show palm oil exports fell about
5 percent in August, recovering from steeper losses recorded
earlier in the month, as a surge in demand from India helped
offset weaker imports by China and Europe.
LOCAL CONSUMPTION
The median figures from the survey implied domestic
consumption in August of about 303,624 tonnes, above the average
range between 150,000 and 180,000 tonnes.
FACTORS TO WATCH
Forecasts for bumper supplies of rival edible oils and for a
bigger Southeast Asian palm output pushed the benchmark palm
contract below 2,000 ringgit at the end of August - when prices
posted their biggest monthly drop since September 2012.
Earlier this week, palm prices plunged to 1,914 ringgit
($602) per tonne - their lowest since early 2009.
"Let us face the reality that palm output is gaining pace to
coincide with the already-spillover supply of global oilseeds.
It looks like a perfect storm," said CIMB Futures analyst Hiro
Chai in Kuala Lumpur.
Planters and traders added that crop-friendly weather could
pave the way for even bigger palm yields in September and push
up stockpiles to above 2 million tonnes.
Bigger supply of soybeans for crushing would weaken prices
of soyoil and turn price-sensitive buyers away from palm oil.
Chai added that as competition between edible oils stiffens,
palm oil will have to widen its discount to rival soy oil in
order to attract a bigger share of global demand.
Refined palm olein currently trades at around a $90 discount
to soy oil <0#AMSOYOIL-AR>.
"Unless palm price correction has reached a level where
there is $150 per tonne discount to soyoil, we shall not see
palm prices appealing enough to compete with European rapeseeds
and American soy," Chai said.
Breakdown of August's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,815,000 - 2,040,375 1,915,454
Exports 1,230,218 - 1,390,000 1,350,000
Imports 13,308 - 30,000 14,154
Closing stocks 1,891,000 - 2,100,000 1,957,000
* Official stocks of 1,681,016 tonnes for July, plus the above
estimated output and imports give a total August supply of
3,610,624 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing
stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in August would
be 303,624 tonnes.
($1 = 3.18 Malaysian ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)