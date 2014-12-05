* Nov palm stocks forecast at 2.29 mln T, highest since Feb 2013

* Palm output seen down 4.9 pct, exports to drop 6.6 pct

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Dec 10 after 0430 GMT

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 Malaysian palm oil stocks at end-November likely hit their highest in 21 months as production did not ease as much as initially expected, and instead outstripped export demand, a Reuters survey showed on Friday.

The addition of stocks in the world's No.2 grower comes after the industry pegged inventories to have peaked in October, and may add further pressure to benchmark Malaysian prices that were hammered by steep losses in crude oil markets this week.

A median survey of six planters, traders and analysts put Malaysian palm stocks at 2.29 million tonnes, up 5.9 percent. That would be their loftiest since February 2013.

November production of crude palm oil was seen down 4.9 percent at 1.8 million tonnes from a month ago, but supplies still likely overwhelmed export demand which was estimated at 1.5 million tonnes, down 6.6 percent.

Planters say Peninsular Malaysia palm yields - which supply half of the country's total output - were weak in November due to the stress to trees from a drought in the first quarter. Heavy monsoon rains this quarter also complicated the harvest and reduced oil extraction rates from soaked fruits.

Still, output in East Malaysia held steady and kept output from falling as far as expected.

"In Peninsular Malaysia we can see production declined especially during the second-half of November, but Sabah yields were still better and almost unchanged from October," said Phang Loy Fatt, an official with the marketing division of Malaysian planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd.

Cargo surveyor data released on Monday showed Malaysia's overseas sales of palm weakened to 1.31 million-1.32 million tonnes, due to Europe and top edible oil consumer India cutting back shipments.

The median figures from the survey implied domestic consumption in November of about 252,953 tonnes.*

LOOKING FOR A WET DECEMBER TO CURB SUPPLY

Market players are hoping rainy weather in December will curb supply and support prices that have slid 19 percent so far this year. After a gain of nearly 10 percent last year, Malaysian palm futures look set for their third double-digit percentage loss in four years.

Smaller output will be key to cutting down stockpiles as overseas buyers slow purchases despite the duty exemption for the crude grade until end-December. Palm oil solidifies in cold weather, and northern hemisphere buyers turn to other options.

"December exports will not look good as winter consumers are not fond of palm in the cold season," said Hiro Chai with CIMB Futures.

"(The) zero-export tax promotion may lose its magic as widening price gap suggests demand is switching from palm to soyoil, especially during cold season," he added.

Breakdown of November's estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median Production 1,751,021 - 1,817,276 1,800,000 Exports 1,442,000 - 1,520,000 1,500,000 Imports 25,000 - 100,000 80,000 Closing stocks 2,211,000 - 2,320,000 2,293,500 * Official stocks of 2,166,453 Tonnes for October, plus the above estimated output and imports give a total November supply of 4,046,453 tonnes. Based on the median of the exports and closing stock estimates, Malaysia's domestic consumption in November would be 252,953 tonnes. (Editing by Tom Hogue)