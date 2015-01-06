* Dec palm stocks forecast at 2.02 mln tonnes, lowest since
July
* Output seen down 22.5 pct at 1.36 mln tonnes
* Exports expected to drop 1.5 pct to 1.49 mln tonnes
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Jan 12 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 Malaysian palm oil
inventories probably fell to a five-month low in December, a
Reuters survey found on Tuesday, after monsoon floods disrupted
harvesting and transportation in parts of the world's
second-biggest grower.
The drop in stockpiles may give a boost to palm prices
, which last year clocked their first decline since
2012, under pressure from a record supply of rival edible oils
and a plunge in crude oil prices.
A survey of six planters, traders and analysts forecast that
Malaysian palm stocks would fall 11.4 percent from November to
2.02 million tonnes, halting a rise seen from July.
Crude palm oil output is seen tumbling 22.5 percent from
November to 1.36 million tonnes in December, after flooding in
parts of the country disrupted the harvesting and crushing of
palm fruit and forced some mills and refineries to shut.
The flooding, which local authorities say is the worst in
decades, has killed dozens and displaced nearly a quarter of a
million people.
The worst-hit states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and
Perak, all in Peninsular Malaysia and which together account for
about 30 percent of the country's crude palm oil supply.
Exports were seen down 1.5 percent from November at 1.49
million tonnes, the survey showed, as festive activities and
year-end holidays slowed trade.
The median figures from the survey would imply domestic
consumption in December of 195,368 tonnes.
FLOODS TO HIT Q1 SUPPLIES
Planters and traders have said the floods may depress output
by more than some expect, which could support
prices.
While flood water has mostly receded and evacuees are slowly
returning to their homes, it may take months for badly hit
estates to fully recover.
"For those affected areas, it will take some time for
plantations to resume operations. Yes, waters are receding in
many areas but they cannot start work now," said an official
with a Malaysian plantations firm.
"And you don't have the people to harvest. They are all in
survival mode now, trying to build their houses and fulfil basic
needs," the official added.
Malaysia's meteorological department warned on Tuesday of
more thunderstorms over parts of the country, including the
major palm-growing areas of Pahang, Johor and Sabah, which are
expected to drag on until the end of the week.
Hiro Chai with CIMB Futures said that a prolonged spell of
adverse weather could cause a major drop in crude palm oil
output in January.
Breakdown of December's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,312,925 - 1,460,000 1,357,345
Exports 1,420,000 - 1,500,000 1,490,846
Imports 30,000 - 90,000 70,000
Closing stocks 1,922,125 - 2,060,000 2,019,500
(Editing by Alan Raybould)