* Dec palm stocks forecast at 2.02 mln tonnes, lowest since July

* Output seen down 22.5 pct at 1.36 mln tonnes

* Exports expected to drop 1.5 pct to 1.49 mln tonnes

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Jan 12 after 0430 GMT

By Anuradha Raghu

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 Malaysian palm oil inventories probably fell to a five-month low in December, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, after monsoon floods disrupted harvesting and transportation in parts of the world's second-biggest grower.

The drop in stockpiles may give a boost to palm prices , which last year clocked their first decline since 2012, under pressure from a record supply of rival edible oils and a plunge in crude oil prices.

A survey of six planters, traders and analysts forecast that Malaysian palm stocks would fall 11.4 percent from November to 2.02 million tonnes, halting a rise seen from July.

Crude palm oil output is seen tumbling 22.5 percent from November to 1.36 million tonnes in December, after flooding in parts of the country disrupted the harvesting and crushing of palm fruit and forced some mills and refineries to shut.

The flooding, which local authorities say is the worst in decades, has killed dozens and displaced nearly a quarter of a million people.

The worst-hit states are Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak, all in Peninsular Malaysia and which together account for about 30 percent of the country's crude palm oil supply.

Exports were seen down 1.5 percent from November at 1.49 million tonnes, the survey showed, as festive activities and year-end holidays slowed trade.

The median figures from the survey would imply domestic consumption in December of 195,368 tonnes.

FLOODS TO HIT Q1 SUPPLIES

Planters and traders have said the floods may depress output by more than some expect, which could support prices.

While flood water has mostly receded and evacuees are slowly returning to their homes, it may take months for badly hit estates to fully recover.

"For those affected areas, it will take some time for plantations to resume operations. Yes, waters are receding in many areas but they cannot start work now," said an official with a Malaysian plantations firm.

"And you don't have the people to harvest. They are all in survival mode now, trying to build their houses and fulfil basic needs," the official added.

Malaysia's meteorological department warned on Tuesday of more thunderstorms over parts of the country, including the major palm-growing areas of Pahang, Johor and Sabah, which are expected to drag on until the end of the week.

Hiro Chai with CIMB Futures said that a prolonged spell of adverse weather could cause a major drop in crude palm oil output in January.

Breakdown of December's estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median Production 1,312,925 - 1,460,000 1,357,345 Exports 1,420,000 - 1,500,000 1,490,846 Imports 30,000 - 90,000 70,000 Closing stocks 1,922,125 - 2,060,000 2,019,500 (Editing by Alan Raybould)