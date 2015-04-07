* March palm stocks seen up 0.2 pct m/m at 1.75 mln T
* Output seen climbing 17.7 pct, exports seen up 18.3 pct
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due April 10 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 Malaysia's palm oil stocks
likely rose for the first time in four months in March as higher
output in the world's second-largest producer of the tropical
oil offset export demand, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Rising supplies of palm, coming at a time when the market is
bracing for record harvests of rival oilseeds, will dent prices
of the tropical oil that fell more than 6 percent in
March - their worst monthly showing since August last year.
A median forecast by six planters, traders and analysts show
Malaysia's crude palm oil (CPO) production probably rose 17.7
percent from a month ago to 1.32 million tonnes in March, the
first such rise since August last year.
In February this year, output hit its weakest since early
2011, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed.
Industry players expect production to pick up pace as yields
in the top-producing Borneo region recover.
"In February, it was Peninsular Malaysia's output that
picked up a lot, not Sabah," said Phang Loy Fatt, an official
with the marketing division of Malaysian planter Kuala Lumpur
Kepong Bhd.
"When you come to March, both sides will increase."
The Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak supplied almost half
of Malaysia's total palm in 2014.
Malaysian palm oil exports are forecast at 1.15 million
tonnes in March, up 18.3 percent from February when shipments
tumbled to an eight-year low. MYPOME-PO
But analysts said this was not an indication of real demand
as sales were driven by a rush to book CPO shipments ahead of a
revival of Malaysian export duties from April that ends a
duty-free policy held since September.
"The monthly exports of palm oil staged a good pick-up
month-on-month due potentially to the rush by producers to
export CPO ahead of the 4.5 percent export tax to be imposed on
April 1," CIMB analyst Ivy Ng said.
Malaysian end-March palm oil stocks were pegged at 1.75
million tonnes, up 0.2 percent from February, the first monthly
rise since November 2014.
Respondents' forecasts ranged for March stocks to drop by 2
percent to climb by more than 10 percent.
The median figures from the survey imply domestic
consumption of 239,032 tonnes in March.
The market is now keeping an eye on a proposal by top grower
Indonesia to impose levies on exports of its crude and processed
palm oil that could be approved this week. Benchmark palm prices
are currently at 2,214 ringgit ($609) a tonne.
Breakdown of March estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,256,200 - 1,390,819 1,320,000
Exports 1,000,000 - 1,220,000 1,149,500
Imports 50,000 - 95,000 71,750
Closing stocks 1,703,000 - 1,925,000 1,746,320
($1 = 3.6370 ringgit)
