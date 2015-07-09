* Malaysia's June palm oil stocks seen at 2.12 million
tonnes
* Output seen down 2.2 percent, exports seen up 4.3 pct m/m
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due July 10 after 0430 GMT
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Malaysian palm oil stocks
likely fell in June as exports rose during the Muslim holy month
of Ramadan, while lower output at the world's No.2 producer of
the tropical oil also helped bring down inventory levels, a
Reuters poll showed on Thursday.
A drop in Malaysian stockpiles could prop up benchmark
prices of the tropical oil, which hit a six-week low
of 2,132 ringgit ($560.61) per tonne on Wednesday amid sharp
falls in China's equity and commodity markets and mounting
uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis.
Malaysian palm oil stocks are forecast to drop 5.4 percent
from a month ago to 2.12 million tonnes in June, according to a
median survey of five planters, traders and analysts.
Crude palm oil (CPO) exports are expected to have risen 4.3
percent over the period to 1.68 million tonnes, helped by
Ramadan demand and removal of Malaysian CPO export taxes, the
survey participants said. MYPOME-PO
"Production is down, but because of Ramadan exports are
still okay," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage,
explaining the estimate for lower stocks.
During Ramadan, which began in June this year, Muslims fast
from dawn to sunset. They usually feast after breaking their
fast, leading to higher use of palm oil for cooking purposes.
The survey participants forecast Malaysian output at 1.77
million tonnes in June, down 2.2 percent from May due to
unusually dry weather.
The survey also indicated that overall palm shipments in
June from Southeast Asia were higher than normal in anticipation
of Indonesia's plan to impose a $50 per tonne levy on CPO
exports and $30 on processed palm oil in July. Indonesia is the
world's top producer and exporter of palm oil.
"Everyone is trying to export as much as possible before the
levy is implemented," said Phang Loy Fatt, an official with the
marketing division of Malaysian planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd
, who added that shipments in June will be higher than
monthly figures from Jan-May.
The Indonesian levy, first announced in late March, aims to
fund biodiesel subsidies. But its implementation has been
delayed several times since, frustrating traders who say it has
bearish implications on the market.
Breakdown of June estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,700,000 - 2,000,000 1,770,000
Exports 1,660,000 - 1,700,000 1,680,000
Imports 100,000 - 101,108 100,000
Closing stocks 1,800,000 - 2,190,000 2,122,165
($1 = 3.8030 ringgit)
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)