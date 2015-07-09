* Malaysia's June palm oil stocks seen at 2.12 million tonnes

* Output seen down 2.2 percent, exports seen up 4.3 pct m/m

* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due July 10 after 0430 GMT

By Emily Chow

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 Malaysian palm oil stocks likely fell in June as exports rose during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while lower output at the world's No.2 producer of the tropical oil also helped bring down inventory levels, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

A drop in Malaysian stockpiles could prop up benchmark prices of the tropical oil, which hit a six-week low of 2,132 ringgit ($560.61) per tonne on Wednesday amid sharp falls in China's equity and commodity markets and mounting uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis.

Malaysian palm oil stocks are forecast to drop 5.4 percent from a month ago to 2.12 million tonnes in June, according to a median survey of five planters, traders and analysts.

Crude palm oil (CPO) exports are expected to have risen 4.3 percent over the period to 1.68 million tonnes, helped by Ramadan demand and removal of Malaysian CPO export taxes, the survey participants said. MYPOME-PO

"Production is down, but because of Ramadan exports are still okay," said a trader with a foreign commodities brokerage, explaining the estimate for lower stocks.

During Ramadan, which began in June this year, Muslims fast from dawn to sunset. They usually feast after breaking their fast, leading to higher use of palm oil for cooking purposes.

The survey participants forecast Malaysian output at 1.77 million tonnes in June, down 2.2 percent from May due to unusually dry weather.

The survey also indicated that overall palm shipments in June from Southeast Asia were higher than normal in anticipation of Indonesia's plan to impose a $50 per tonne levy on CPO exports and $30 on processed palm oil in July. Indonesia is the world's top producer and exporter of palm oil.

"Everyone is trying to export as much as possible before the levy is implemented," said Phang Loy Fatt, an official with the marketing division of Malaysian planter Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd , who added that shipments in June will be higher than monthly figures from Jan-May.

The Indonesian levy, first announced in late March, aims to fund biodiesel subsidies. But its implementation has been delayed several times since, frustrating traders who say it has bearish implications on the market.

Breakdown of June estimates (in tonnes):

Range Median

Production 1,700,000 - 2,000,000 1,770,000

Exports 1,660,000 - 1,700,000 1,680,000

Imports 100,000 - 101,108 100,000

Closing stocks 1,800,000 - 2,190,000 2,122,165 ($1 = 3.8030 ringgit) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)