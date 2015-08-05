* Malaysia's July palm oil stocks seen at 2.19 million
tonnes
* Output seen up 1 percent, exports seen down 6.9 pct m/m
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Aug 10 after 0430 GMT
By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 Malaysian palm oil stocks
likely rose in July as output picked up, while lower demand for
exports after the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan also
added to inventory levels, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
A pick up in Malaysian inventories for a fourth month out of
five could drag on benchmark palm prices, which hit an
11-month low of 2,026 ringgit ($524) a tonne on Tuesday given an
uncertain demand outlook and concerns about the economic health
of top buyer China.
July palm oil stocks in the world's No.2 oil palm producer
after Indonesia are forecast to rise 1.6 percent from a month
ago to 2.19 million tonnes, according to a median survey of six
planters, traders and analysts.
Malaysian stocks are not expected to see any significant
short-term change as higher output will offset the benefit from
any drop in Indonesian supply stemming from an export levy
there, said Voon Yee Ping, an analyst at Kenanga Research.
"While we expect the levy to help boost Malaysian crude palm
oil (CPO) exports, we expect minimal near-term inventory impact
... due to rising production," she said.
The survey estimates for July exports were split, with three
participants predicting a drop and the other three a rise.
The median indicates exports at 1.58 million tonnes, down
6.9 percent from June, as the end of Ramadan curbed demand.
Ramadan, which stretched across June and July this year, is
marked by communal fasting and feasting and typically drives up
demand for edible oils across Asia.
"We think there will be declining exports, we believe
Indonesian players are willing to compete in terms of prices due
to their lower cost structure," said an analyst at a local
research house. "The Indonesian export tax will have minimal
impact, as players are willing to absorb the impact, if any."
Indonesia began collecting a $50 levy on CPO exports in
July. It has also issued a regulation that changes the way CPO
export taxes are calculated to help offset the costs exporters
must pay alongside the new levy.
The survey forecast Malaysian output at 1.78 million tonnes
for July, up 1 percent from June. Analysts expect flat
production until August before output peaks in October.
Breakdown of July estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,710,000 - 1,980,009 1,781,567
Exports 1,476,613 - 1,832,307 1,580,000
Imports 80,000 - 103,496 89,900
Closing stocks 2,034,365 - 2,274,640 2,186,150
($1 = 3.8690 ringgit)
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)