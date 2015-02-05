* Jan palm stocks seen at lowest since July at 1.77 mln T
* Output seen down at 1.19 mln T, lowest since Feb 2011
* Exports expected to fall 15.1 pct
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due Feb. 10 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 5 Malaysia's January palm oil
end-stocks probably dropped to their lowest level in six months
after flooding in the Borneo region coupled with seasonally low
yields reduced output to the lowest level since February 2011.
The tighter inventories may fuel a rally in palm prices
, which on Thursday surged over 5 percent to notch
their biggest gain since Oct. 2010, buoyed by hopes that
Indonesia's proposal to increase biodiesel subsidies will make
blending profitable.
The price ended at a two-week closing high of 2,312 ringgit
($647) per tonne.
A median survey of six planters, traders and analysts
forecast Malaysian palm oil stocks would end January at 1.77
million tonnes, down 12.2 percent from December and at their
lowest level since July.
January's crude palm oil production is expected to fall 13
percent from December to 1.19 million tonnes, the lowest since
Feb. 2011, after flooding in Sabah and Sarawak disrupted
harvesting and reduced yields already stressed by dry weather
early last year.
The two states supply about half of Malaysia's crude palm
oil.
"We believe this was due to seasonal factors, tree stress
from drought in parts of Malaysia in Q1 2014 and flooding in
parts of East Malaysia due to the ongoing monsoon," said CIMB
analyst Ivy Ng of the drop in output.
In December, the worst flooding in decades in Peninsular
Malaysia killed dozens and displaced nearly a quarter of a
million people. It also cut palm oil supply from the No.2 grower
by 22 percent from November.
Exports, however, were also weaker, preventing a bigger drop
in stockpiles.
Shipments of Malaysian palm oil products in January were
forecast to be down 15.1 percent at 1.29 million tonnes due to
weaker demand from China, Europe and India.
The median figures from the survey imply domestic
consumption in January of 232,218 tonnes.
A proposal by President Joko Widodo's government to ramp up
Indonesian biodiesel subsidies passed another important
legislative hurdle late on Wednesday, when a parliamentary
committee backed a near-threefold increase in the subsidy to
4,000 rupiah (32 U.S. cents) per litre from 1,500 rupiah.
If passed, the law could translate to bigger domestic
consumption of palm oil in the world's top producer, a timely
measure as the tropical oil struggles in the face of weak crude
oil prices that have wiped out biodiesel margins.
A Reuters survey of 22 analysts and traders showed that palm
oil prices may inch up this year after chalking up losses of
nearly 15 percent in 2014, but soaring supplies of rival
oilseeds will offer stiff competition.
Some planters say the recent flooding in Malaysia could push
up palm oil yields, adding pressure to a well-supplied market.
"There will be a productivity boost with all the water that
has gone into the fields," said an official with a plantation
firm in Malaysia. "Palm loves water and sunshine. When they get
both of them, like now, it's going to boost yields."
Breakdown of January's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,134,000 - 1,337,501 1,188,000
Exports 1,246,030 - 1,337,200 1,290,809
Imports 72,282 - 100,000 90,200
Closing stocks 1,731,745 - 2,083,792 1,768,500
($1 = 3.5700 ringgit)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)