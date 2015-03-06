* Feb palm stocks seen down 5.4 pct from Jan at 1.67 mln T
* Output seen weaker at 1.13 mln T, exports to fall to 1.09
mln T
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due March 10 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 Malaysia's end-February
palm oil stocks could have dropped to an eight-month low as
flooding in Borneo and a shorter working month due to a holiday
may have pushed output in the No.2 grower to its weakest level
in four years, a Reuters poll showed.
But despite anticipating tighter inventories, market
participants say any rally in palm prices will be
limited by weak crude and soy markets, as some buyers turn to
those products for fuel and food use.
A survey of seven planters, traders and analysts forecast
palm oil stocks at a median 1.67 million tonnes at the end of
February, down 5.4 percent from January and the weakest since
June.
Crude palm oil production was seen dropping 3.0 percent to
1.13 million tonnes - the weakest since Feb. 2011 - after
monsoon floods hurt output in the top palm-growing states of
Sabah and Sarawak, with seasonably weaker yields in the rest of
the country also reducing overall output levels.
The Lunar New Year holidays in mid-February cut the number
of harvesting and crushing days.
"Planters in East Malaysia are not smiling," said Hiro Chai
of CIMB in Malaysia.
"Above-average rainfall in the past two months not only
interrupted harvesting activities but also adversely affected
palm flowers' pollination process, which is important for fruit
growth later," he added.
Exports were forecast to have fallen 8 percent to 1.09
million tonnes, which would be the lowest since February 2008,
when only 1.07 million tonnes were shipped. MYPOME-PO
Cargo surveyor data from Societe Generale de Surveillance
showed that exports of palm oil products in February fell 10
percent from January to 993,376 tonnes, due to waning demand
from China and the United States.
The median figures from the survey imply domestic
consumption in February of 196,456 tonnes.
Leading vegetable oil analysts at a closely watched palm
conference this week expected palm oil prices <0#1FCPO:> to rise
10 percent in the near term from current levels as low palm
output caused stocks to tighten.
Prices could then slip to six-year lows later in 2015 as
yields recover and palm struggles to compete with rival edible
oils.
The bearish outlook caused Malaysian palm oil futures to
retreat from an eight-month high on Friday to 2,281 ringgit
($625) a tonne.
Breakdown of February's estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,091,046 - 1,302,871 1,125,900
Exports 1,013,000 - 1,278,517 1,089,500
Imports 30,000 - 90,000 63,840
Closing stocks 1,545,193 - 1,805,705 1,674,083
($1 = 3.6520 ringgit)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)