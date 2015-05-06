* April palm stocks seen up 14.3 pct m/m at 2.13 mln tonnes
* Output seen rising 11.5 pct to 1.67 mln tonnes
* Exports seen up 3.3 pct at 1.22 mln tonnes
* Malaysian Palm Oil Board data due May 11 after 0430 GMT
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 Palm oil stocks in Malaysia,
the world's second-largest grower, probably rose to a five-month
high at the end of April as crude palm output continued to climb
and outpaced export demand, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
The growing stockpiles could dent a rally in benchmark palm
prices, which have shot up more than 6 percent from
the weakest point at the end of April to a peak of 2,200 ringgit
($616.59) a tonne on Wednesday, as the contract tracked big
gains in rival soy markets.
The median forecast from six planters, traders and analysts
suggested Malaysia's palm inventories rose 14.3 percent from
March to 2.13 million tonnes in April, bringing them to their
loftiest level since November.
The rise in stockpiles was largely due to another month of
bumper yields, analysts and planters said, led by a strong
recovery in fruit bunch production in Sabah, Malaysia's largest
palm-growing state.
"No doubt, the harvest is fantastic in April as we are just
stepping into the rising curve of the high-production season,"
said Hiro Chai of CIMB Futures in Malaysia.
The poll forecast crude palm oil output in April rose 11.5
percent to 1.67 million tonnes, overtaking export shipments,
which were forecast to be 1.22 million tonnes, up just 3.3
percent from March.
In March, output surged 33.3 percent, the biggest rise on
record.
"Sabahan planters are catching up now with large bulks of
fruit on trucks, after having a very poor harvest last month,"
Chai added.
"Despite relatively dry weather apparent in Sabah, their
palm trees seemed not to have been bothered by localised dry
spells and are doing a good job in fruit production recently."
The median figures from the survey imply domestic
consumption of 230,035 tonnes in April.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For graphics on:
Edible oil consumption reut.rs/1B4ORQN
Edible oil production reut.rs/1BCaBFl
Edible oil prices reut.rs/1GLFUxw
Global edible oil stocks reut.rs/1wGzgIJ
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
Malaysia's market was also helped on Wednesday by Indonesia
approving a regulation that requires exporters to pay a levy of
$50 per tonne on crude palm oil and $30 for processed palm oil
products, which is expected to be implemented by the third week
of May.
The regulation, first announced in late March, is aimed at
funding Indonesian biodiesel subsidies as the top producer looks
to give a lift to its fledgling biofuel industry.
Bigger consumption of palm locally would also eat into
Indonesian's own palm stockpiles, providing support for prices.
Breakdown of April estimates (in tonnes):
Range Median
Production 1,532,200 - 1,733,000 1,667,161
Exports 1,110,000 - 1,252,800 1,220,515
Imports 41,600 - 62,361 50,000
Closing stocks 1,927,900 - 2,240,000 2,132,322
($1 = 3.5680 ringgit)
(Editing by Alan Raybould)