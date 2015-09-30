MUMBAI, Sept 30 Malaysian RBD palm olein prices are likely to rise more than 13 percent to reach $650 to $670 a tonne by March or April next year, as dry conditions brought by an El Nino weather pattern dent output, analyst Thomas Mielke said on Wednesday.

Prompt shipments of refined, bleached, deodorised (RBD) palm olein are changing hands at about $575 a tonne on a free-on-board basis, as assessed by Thomson Reuters. <0#PALMOIL-MY>

Worries that the El Nino conditions will bring scorching temperatures to Southeast Asia and hurt palm yields have supported palm prices.

"Lower palm yields because of weather influences will tighten global supplies and result in lower stocks," Mielke, whose forecasts are closely watched by traders, told an industry event in India's commercial capital of Mumbai.

In the December quarter, he said, he expected RBD palm olein to trade at $610 to $620 a tonne.

The El Nino is likely to slash Malaysia's palm oil output by 1 million tonnes next year, to 19 million tonnes, the chief executive of industry body the Malaysian Palm Oil Council has said.

Benchmark palm oil futures on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange were trading at 2,386 ringgit ($544) on Wednesday, near Tuesday's more than one-year high of 2,460 ringgit. Palm oil has rebounded nearly a third since falling to a 6-1/2-year low in the last week of August.

For the second straight year global incremental supplies of edible oil will fall short of incremental demand, mainly because of the disruption in production of palm oil and rapeseed oil, Mielke said.

"Palm oil is trading at big discount to other oils," he said. "This discount will narrow in the first quarter of 2016."

Mielke expected soyoil to trade at around $700 a tonne in March 2015, on a free-on-board basis, compared with $625.23 now for Argentina shipments for October delivery, he said.

Soyoil prices could rise to $670 a tonne by the end of December, he added. ($1=4.3875 ringgit) (Writing by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)