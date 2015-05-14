KUALA LUMPUR May 14 Malaysia, the world's
second-largest palm grower after Indonesia, will keep its crude
palm oil export tax for the month of June at zero percent,
continuing duty-free exports from this month, a government
circular showed on Thursday.
In April, a 4.5 percent tax was implemented, based on a tax
structure where a monthly crude palm oil reference price above
2,250 ringgit per tonne leads to a duty being imposed. It can
run from 4.5 percent to a maximum 8.5 percent.
In May the reference price fell below the threshold.
For June, the Southeast Asian country calculated a reference
price of 2,136.05 ringgit ($598) per tonne, again below the
level required for the duty to be imposed.
($1 = 3.5750 ringgit)
(Reporting by Anuradha Raghu,; Editing by Alan Raybould)