KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Malaysia, the second-largest palm grower, raised its palm oil export tax from zero to 4.5 percent for April, a government circular showed on Monday, ending a duty-free policy held since September.

The rate was scrapped from September to December, with the step later extended to end-February.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,288 ringgit ($619) per tonne for April crude palm oil, effectively raising the export duty to 4.5 percent. ($1 = 3.6985 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu)