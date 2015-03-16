BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 Malaysia, the second-largest palm grower, raised its palm oil export tax from zero to 4.5 percent for April, a government circular showed on Monday, ending a duty-free policy held since September.
The rate was scrapped from September to December, with the step later extended to end-February.
The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,288 ringgit ($619) per tonne for April crude palm oil, effectively raising the export duty to 4.5 percent. ($1 = 3.6985 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu)
May 5 The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.