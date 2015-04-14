KUALA LUMPUR, April 14 Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm grower, will scrap its crude palm oil export tax for the month of May against a 4.5 percent rate imposed in April, a government circular showed on Tuesday.

The rate was previously scrapped from September to December, with the step later extended to end-March. In April, a 4.5 percent tax was implemented based on a tax structure where a monthly reference price above 2,250 ringgit will incur a duty.

The Southeast Asian country calculated a reference price of 2,198.98 ringgit ($594) per tonne for May crude palm oil, effectively abolishing the export duty. ($1 = 3.6990 ringgit) (Reporting by Anuradha Raghu, editing by David Evans)