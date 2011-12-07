KUALA LUMPUR Dec 7 Shares in Malaysia's Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust Bhd opened at 1.03 ringgit ($0.33) each at its debut on Wednesday.

Pavilion Real Estate Investment Trust, partly owned by the Qatar Investment Authority, had priced the institutional portion of its 710 million ringgit initial public offering at 90 sen each. The retail portion of the offer was priced at 88 sen each.

The IPO of Pavilion REIT, which owns the Pavilion integrated development in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, will be the fourth largest in Malaysia this year after those of Bumi Armada Bhd, MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd and UOA Development Bhd. ($1 = 3.136 Malaysian ringgit)

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; editing by Liau Y-Sing)