KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 Malaysian stationary maker
Pelikan International Corporation Bhd plans to list
some of its units and assets in Germany in a move that will
raise at least 491.3 million ringgit ($154.98 million), it said
on Tuesday.
The proposed listing - to be done via private placements and
offers for sale - will include an asset injection into the
company and its 96.45 percent-owned Switzerland unit Pelikan
Holding AG into Herlitz AG for 1.19 billion
ringgit.
In return, Pelikan will receive 266 million new shares in
Frankfurt listed Herlitz, of which Pelikan now holds a 70.92
percent stake, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The deals will allow Pelikan to unlock the value of its
various stationary businesses and provide funds for growth, the
company said.
Pelikan also proposed a private placement of up to 50
million Herlitz shares, at a minimum offer price of one euro
each, and the offer for sale of up to 30 million Herlitz shares,
by Pelikan and its Switzerland unit Pelikan AG.
For a full statement of the stock exchange filing, please
click: bit.ly/1oEgbiA
($1 = 3.1700 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, editing by Louise Heavens)