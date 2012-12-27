KUALA LUMPUR Dec 27 Malaysia's second largest
carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) will invest
790 million ringgit ($257.52 million) to build a second
manufacturing plant to boost production by 50 percent.
The new plant, situated near to Perodua's existing facility
in central Selangor state, will grow annual production to
300,000 vehicles, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
Perodua's chief executive Aminar Rashid said the move was
part of a five-year plan to cut costs and improve productivity
as competition heats up and the government relaxes rules on
imports of foreign car brands.
Perodua, which counts Japan's Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd
, MBM Resources Bhd and UMW Holdings Bhd
among its shareholders, makes low priced compact cars
The announcement comes two weeks after national automaker
Proton Holdings Bhd said it will buy engine technologies
developed by state-owned oil firm Petronas for 63
million ringgit in a bid to broaden its product range.
($1 = 3.0677 Malaysian ringgit)
