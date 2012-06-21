KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysian state oil firm Petronas said on Thursday approximately $5.2 billion will be invested in its North Malay Basin project off the country's east coast over the next five years.

"The project will commercialise around 1.7 standard trillion cubic feet of gas reserves from the area," Petronas said in a statement.

The North Malay Basin project is part of Petronas' plans to enhance the security of gas supply within the Southeast Asian country, the company said. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)