KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas said on Thursday approximately $5.2 billion
will be invested in its North Malay Basin project off the
country's east coast over the next five years.
"The project will commercialise around 1.7 standard trillion
cubic feet of gas reserves from the area," Petronas said in a
statement.
The North Malay Basin project is part of Petronas' plans to
enhance the security of gas supply within the Southeast Asian
country, the company said.
