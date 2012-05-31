KUALA LUMPUR May 31 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) posted a 61.7
percent increase in first-quarter profit on Thursday, saying the
rise was mainly due to higher margins and the company's sale of
its stake in Centrica Plc.
The unlisted company said its net profit for the three-month
period ended March 31, 2012 rose to 20.7 billion ringgit ($6.5
billion) from 12.8 billion ringgit a year ago. Revenue in the
three months climbed 14.6 percent to 75.2 billion ringgit year
on year.
Petronas said the outlook in the coming months was
challenging as political instability in the Middle East and the
protracted European crisis weakened demand for oil.
"We do not see much improvement from the first quarter going
forward," Petronas' President and CEO Shamsul Azhar Abbas told
reporters.
The company is facing diminishing oil and gas reserves in
Malaysia and plans to spend 300 million ringgit over the next
five years to step up its deep-water exploration activities as
well as re-exploring marginal fields.
Shamsul said Petronas will announce the award of the next
round of risk services contracts (RSC) for the development of
marginal oilfields in Malaysia in a few days.
Petronas awarded the first RSC to a consortium, comprising
UK-based Petrofac Ltd and SapuraKencana Petroleum Bhd
, for the development of the Berantai marginal field,
off Terengganu state in January last year.
Meanwhile, Shamsul said the halt in its Sudan production is
expected to cost Petronas some 3 billion ringgit in earnings to
be reflected starting from the second quarter.
"We are lucky we have additional production in gas coming
from Turkmenistan," he said, adding the production of the gas
will be higher in the second quarter.
Petronas is part of Chinese-Malaysian oil firm Petrodar.
South Sudan said in February it had expelled the head of
Petrodar, which is the main oil firm in the country, after
accusing Chinese firms of helping Sudan to seize the southern
oil. Oil from Sudan accounts for about 20 to 30 percent of
Petronas' international oil production, making it the single
largest contributor.
Shamsul said Petronas is requesting a cut in the annual
dividend it pays to the Malaysian government to 28 billion
ringgit this year from 30 billion in a move to preserve cash to
help shore up production.
"Mind you, the government is fairly aware of Petronas' need
to have our own funding for growth, they respect that and they
will agree to our request," he said.
Shamsul said the time could be ripe for mergers and
acquisitions as oil prices are expected to trend lower.
"We are doing opportunity scanning now and building cash for
it," he added.