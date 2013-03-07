KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 Malaysia's state oil firm
Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) posted a 45 percent
year-on-year decline in fourth quarter net profit, as a result
of higher operating costs and impairment losses on property,
plant and equipment.
Petronas, which finances nearly half of Malaysia's
government budget, said its net profit for the three-month
period ended Dec. 31, 2012 fell to 8.722 billion ringgit ($2.81
billion) from 15.85 billion ringgit a year ago.
Petronas' President and Chief Executive Shamsul Azhar Abbas
said the firm would pay a dividend of 27 billion ringgit to the
government in 2013, versus 28 billion ringgit last year.
Revenue in the quarter slipped marginally, to 76.77 billion
ringgit from 78.05 billion ringgit in the fourth quarter of
2011.
($1 = 3.1050 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah Editing
by Daniel Magnowski)