KUALA LUMPUR Nov 15 Petroliam Nasional Bhd
(Petronas), Malaysia's state oil firm, and Italian oil
company Eni's chemical unit said they have inked a joint
venture agreement to make synthetic rubber in the Southeast
Asian nation.
Petronas, Malaysia's only Fortune 500 firm, will hold 60
percent stake of the proposed company with Eni's Versalis owning
the remainder, according to a statement from both companies late
on Thursday.
The joint venture will produce and market synthetic rubber
from four separate elastomer plants that it plans to build
within Petronas's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated
Development site in the southern state of Johor.
Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Richard Pullin)