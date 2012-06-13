June 13 Malaysia's national oil company
Petroliam Nasional Berhad has shut down production at
an offshore platform after a fire, the company in a statement
late on Tuesday.
The shutdown will continue until a technical assessment is
completed, it added.
The fire at Tukau drilling platform B, off the coast of Miri
in Sarawak, broke out during maintenance work and was put out 45
minutes later.
Five workers were injured. Two have been discharged while
three remain at Miri General Hospital.
"There is no spillage, leakage or explosion," the company
said.
(Reporting By Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by Ed Davies)