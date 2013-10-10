KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 Malaysian state oil firm
Petronas said on Wednesday a refining unit in the
southern state of Melaka has deferred a planned upgrade of a
lube base oil plant due to the uncertain outlook for product
prices.
The refining unit, Petronas Penapisan (Melaka) Sdn Bhd,
produces mostly Group III base oil, used to make automotive and
industrial lubricants.
The retrofit would have increased production capacity,
currently at about 270,000 tonnes a year, by around 15 percent
by 2017, Petronas said in a statement.
