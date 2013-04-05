(Adds context)
KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 Malaysia's state owned oil
and gas firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) raised
the offer price to take over shipping firm MISC Bhd in
a deal valued at 9.2 billion ringgit ($3 billion).
The revised offer of 5.50 ringgit per share comes after
MISC's other major shareholder, the Employees Provident Fund
found the original bid of 5.30 per share to be unattractive.
Petronas did not disclose reasons behind the revised offer
on Friday, which is 0.73 percent or four sen higher than MISC's
share close of 5.46 ringgit per share.
Some equity analysts have said MISC could fetch a higher
value in view of a better outlook ahead after selling off its
loss-making liner business.
RHB Investment Bank pegged a value of 6.03 ringgit per share
on MISC and asked shareholders to reject the initial cash offer.
Petronas holds a 62.67 percent equity stake in MISC and
still needs to acquire more to reach 90 percent for the deal to
go through.
The Employee Providend Fund is the second largest
shareholder with a 9.54 percent stake followed by another
government-linked fund Permodalan Nasional Bhd with a 9.44
percent stake.
($1 = 3.0800 ringgit)
